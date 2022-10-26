Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Barcelona are on the brink of a group stage exit from the Champions League, which could spell financial disaster for the club

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 26 October 2022 07:09
Comments
Xavi upbeat despite Barca's recent loss of form

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich with their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread with a gloomy future ahead due to the potential financial implications of dropping down to the Europa League.

Xavi’s men could only draw 3-3 with Inter Milan last time out after a dramatic finish at the Nou Camp.

But it was not enough to wrestle back control as they pursue qualification for the knock-out stages, with the Nerazzurri three points ahead in second and the Bavarians already confirmed as Group C winners.

Barcelona require victory here and a favour from Viktoria Plzen, who travel to the San Siro in the early kick-off slot.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

What time is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be shown in its entirety in the UK, but the goals will be available on BT Sport 1 through the Champions League Goals Show, which starts at 7:30pm and you can stream the show via the BT Sport app too.

Have your say in the BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards and vote by clicking here . Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 November and broadcast live for anyone to watch on BT Sport, online and on Facebook and YouTube.

(BT Sport)

What is the team news?

Xavi must contend without Ronald Araujo (groin), while there are also doubts over Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay.

Sergi Roberto dislocated his shoulder at the weekend, which could hand Hector Bellerin an opportunity..

Gavi should overcome an abductor problem to start here, while there is a battle for the left-back role with Marcos Alonso likely to edge out Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

The Germans will be without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane

Odds

Barcelona: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Bayern Munich: 6/1

Recommended

Prediction

Barcelona will be desperate for the three points if Inter Milan fail to win in the early kick-off, but motivation could plummet if the Italians move six points clear to confirm their place in the last 16. Either way, Bayern have enough quality to pick Barcelona off here. 1-3.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in