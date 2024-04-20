✕ Close Chelsea lived up to expectations to reach Champions League semi-finals, says Hayes

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals this afternoon with a place on the European showpiece on the line.

It is the second time in as many years that the two teams have met at this stage of the competition with Barcelona getting over the line last season. Caroline Graham Hansen scored a stunner to clinch the first leg at Stamford Bridge and the Blues were not able to overturn the deficit at the Nou Camp with the second leg ending in a 1-1 draw.

This time around Barcelona are playing at home first which should provide some assistance to Emma Hayes’ team if they can come back to London with the tie in the balance. Chelsea have never beaten Barcelona in the women’s game but anything other than a heavy defeat today would keep them in contention to reach the final in Bilbao.

Hayes, who is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, has won every trophy possible with the Blues except the Women’s Champions League but will need to overcome an old enemy if she is to sign off her tenure in style.

