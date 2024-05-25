Barcelona vs Lyon LIVE: Women’s Champions League final latest updates

✕ Close 'We want to win' - Lyon boss Bompastor on facing Barcelona in Women's Champions League final

The Women’s Champions League final puts the holders Barcelona against the record eight-time winners Lyon as Bilbao stages a blockbuster clash to decide Europe’s best.

Barcelona have never beaten Lyon in a competitive fixture but have lost two finals against them, in 2019 and 2022. The Catalan club reclaimed their European crown last season, however, after coming from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg. After edging Chelsea in the semi-finals, finally defeating Lyon would underline Barcelona’s status as the best in the world, with their stylish football led by star player and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Lyon, however, will be out to show that they remain the leading powerhouse in Europe. No club comes close to Lyon’s eight titles, with coach Sonia Bompastor already creating history in 2022 by becoming the first woman to win the Champions League as both a player and a manager. Bompastor, who is expected to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea after the final, also has a squad of world class talent as her disposal, setting up what should be one of the games of the season.

