Barcelona vs Manchester United LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Europa League play-off match
The winner over two legs will advance to the Europa League last-16 stage
Manchester United travel to the Camp Nou this evening to take on Barcelona in the headline match of the Europa League play-off round.
To reach this stage Erik ten Hag’s side finished second on goal difference to Real Sociedad in Group E while Barcelona fell out of the Champions League after a disappointing campaign saw them finish third in Group C. The winner of this two-legged affair will progress to the last-16 where the Europa League group stage winners re-enter the competition.
This eagerly awaited clash comes at a good time for both teams. When this draw was announced the odds of a United victory seemed slim but the Red Devils have been in fantastic form – mainly thanks to Marcus Rashford – and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They’ll come into the match with confidence following a 2-0 victory over Leeds last time out and will hope to upset the currently La Liga leaders.
For their part, Barcelona have been revived under boss, Xavi. They’re on a six league game winning run – unbeaten in 12 - and sit 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the peak of the Spanish top-flight. This fixture is also a repeat of the 2011 Champions League final where Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a comfortable 3-1 victory but can the Spanish giants repeat that result without him tonight?
Follow all the action from the Camp Nou as Barcelona play host to Manchester United:
How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United
The Europa League play-off first leg will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday Thursday 16 February.
Barcelona vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 5pm.
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League play-off action. Manchester United are involved in this knockout round and face a difficult task of overcoming Barcelona over two legs.
Erik ten Hag’s men landed in the play-off round having finished second in their Europa group due to Real Sociedad having a better goal difference than them, while Barcelona dropped out of the Champions League having finished third in their respective group.
The winner of this two-legged encounter will then progress to the Europa League last-16 and join up with the group winners - such as Arsenal - who have already qualified for that stage.
Barcelona will play the match without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets who are both out injured while Man Utd have a number of absentees such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer though they welcome back midfield maestro Casemiro who should bring confidence and stability to the group.
Kick off for this one is at 5.45pm so stick with us as we build up to the match at the Nou Camp.
