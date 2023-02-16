✕ Close Barca playing 'best football in several years' - ten Hag

Manchester United travel to the Camp Nou this evening to take on Barcelona in the headline match of the Europa League play-off round.

To reach this stage Erik ten Hag’s side finished second on goal difference to Real Sociedad in Group E while Barcelona fell out of the Champions League after a disappointing campaign saw them finish third in Group C. The winner of this two-legged affair will progress to the last-16 where the Europa League group stage winners re-enter the competition.

This eagerly awaited clash comes at a good time for both teams. When this draw was announced the odds of a United victory seemed slim but the Red Devils have been in fantastic form – mainly thanks to Marcus Rashford – and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They’ll come into the match with confidence following a 2-0 victory over Leeds last time out and will hope to upset the currently La Liga leaders.

For their part, Barcelona have been revived under boss, Xavi. They’re on a six league game winning run – unbeaten in 12 - and sit 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the peak of the Spanish top-flight. This fixture is also a repeat of the 2011 Champions League final where Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a comfortable 3-1 victory but can the Spanish giants repeat that result without him tonight?

Follow all the action from the Camp Nou as Barcelona play host to Manchester United: