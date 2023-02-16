Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barcelona host Manchester United in an eagerly-anticipated Europa League play-off encounter.

Xavi’s side fell out of the Champions League after a disappointing campaign saw them finish third in Group C but have won their last six La Liga games in a row and sit 11 points clear at the top of the table.

United, meanwhile finished second on goal difference to Real Sociedad in Group E and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions

The winner will progress to the last-16 where the Europa League group stage winners re-enter the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Barcelona v Manchester United?

The Europa League play-off first leg will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday Thursday 16 February.

How can I watch it?

Barcelona v Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Xavi’s side remain without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets. The French winger sustained a thigh injury against Girono while Barca’s evergreen central midfielder injured his ankle against Sevilla.

Manchester United will have to deal with a lengthening list of absentees after Erik ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony will not be available for Thursday’s match. They join Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek who face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The English club will also be without the suspended Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer after the pair received three yellow cards in the group stages, the latter doing so in the Champions League for Bayern Munich before his January loan move.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, de Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst.

Odds

Barcelona: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Manchester United: 7/2

Prediction

It will be a huge task for Man United on Thursday away at Camp Nou. Barcelona are in imperious form and with a wealth of young talent to support the talismanic Robert Lewandowski in attack. United, meanwhile, will miss Martinez’s intelligence at the back and Eriksen’s calming presence in the middle of the park and may be left relying on a moment of magic from the in-form Marcus Rashford. Barcelona 2-1 Manchester United