Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the line following a thrilling first leg in France last week. Barcelona will take a one-goal lead into the quarter-final second leg after Andreas Christensen’s header completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback win in Paris.

It was a night to forget for Kylian Mbappe, but the PSG forward scored a stunning hat-trick at the Nou Camp on his previous visit to Barcelona three years ago and the France star will need to be back to his best if the visitors are to keep their Champions League dream alive.

It’s been five years since Barcelona last reached the semi-finals of the Champions League but Xavi will look to finish the job against former boss Luis Enrique as they return to Spain. Barcelona are unbeaten in all competitions since Xavi announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season

Follow live updates from Barcelona vs PSG in the blog, below, and get all the latest match odds and tips here