Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Barcelona v PSG on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the second leg

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 16 April 2024 06:58
Comments
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are bidding for a place in the last four
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are bidding for a place in the last four (Getty Images)

Barcelona take a narrow advantage into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan club secured a 3-2 win away from home last week, fighting back having fallen behind just after half-time.

But a chaotic encounter suggested there might well be more goals to come as the tie continues.

And PSG’s dynamic attack, who enjoyed a weekend off between the two legs, will fancy their chances of testing the hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Barcelona vs PSG odds and tips here.

When is Barcelona vs PSG?

Barcelona vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 April at the Estadi Olimpic.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

After a wonderful assist with virtually his first touch after returning from injury off the bench last week, Pedri may be promoted to Xavi’s starting side, particularly with Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen suspended. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are longer-term absentees.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome back Achraf Hakimi from suspension, which could lead to a defensive reshuffle. Luis Enrique may also consider starting Goncalo Ramos and Warren Zaire-Emery, both used as substitutes in the first leg.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez: Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Odds

Barcelona win 6/5

Draw 29/10

PSG win 2/1

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Prediction

Barcelona progress. Barcelona 2-2 PSG (5-4 agg.)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in