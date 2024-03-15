The reason Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal quarter-final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bayern Munich will not be allowed away fans at the Emirates when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal will face the German side in the last-eight of the Champions League next month but Bayern fans have been banned from attending by Uefa.

It comes after Bayern supporters threw fireworks onto the pitch during their 3-0 win over Lazio in the last-16, which triggered a one-match ban.

Bayern had been fined 40,000 euros and hit with a suspended ban on away supporters after fans set off fireworks during their win at Copenhagen in the group stages in December.

Bayern accepted the punishment and confirmed they would not appeal against Uefa’s decision, describing the ban on away supporters as a “big blow”.

It means Arsenal will be able to sell Bayern’s allocation, with the hosts being able to fill the Emirates with 60,000 home fans for their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years.

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said following Uefa’s punishment.

"This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile.

"The fact we now have to play away without the support of our fans is a big blow. A small group of individual offenders have done a disservice to all our supporters and the team."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the impact of the home supporters as the Gunners defeated Porto on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Arsenal have lost their last three matches against Bayern 5-1, including in two last-16 eliminations under Arsene Wenger.