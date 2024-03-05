✕ Close ‘Bad loser’ Tuchel on Bayern future and crucial Lazio UCL clash

Bayern Munich host Lazio in a huge Champions League last-16 second leg tonight, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first encounter if they are to resurrect their campaign and stay in with a chance of winning a trophy this season.

Ten points off the pace in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup, this is Bayern’s final chance to pick up a major trophy this term - and give Harry Kane the first of his career.

Lazio are not faring much better themselves; having impressed in Serie A last season they are only ninth this year and have lost three of the last four in league terms, though there is of course far less expectancy on them than Bayern to triumph domestically.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty two weeks ago splits the side ahead of the first leg and since then, manager Thomas Tuchel and the Bavarian club have already announced they will part ways at the end of the season. Folllow live updates from the match in tonight’s live blog and and get the latest odds and tips here.