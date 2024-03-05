Bayern Munich vs Lazio LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates as Harry Kane nets crucial brace
It’s a huge night for Kane and Bayern as the German side look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat against Lazio in Munich
Bayern Munich host Lazio in a huge Champions League last-16 second leg tonight, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first encounter if they are to resurrect their campaign and stay in with a chance of winning a trophy this season.
Ten points off the pace in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup, this is Bayern’s final chance to pick up a major trophy this term - and give Harry Kane the first of his career.
Lazio are not faring much better themselves; having impressed in Serie A last season they are only ninth this year and have lost three of the last four in league terms, though there is of course far less expectancy on them than Bayern to triumph domestically.
Ciro Immobile’s penalty two weeks ago splits the side ahead of the first leg and since then, manager Thomas Tuchel and the Bavarian club have already announced they will part ways at the end of the season. Folllow live updates from the match in tonight’s live blog and and get the latest odds and tips here.
Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1)
74 mins: Kane blasts an effort high and wide from the edge of the box, with Lazio now offering some more space for Bayern to attack into on the break.
Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1)
71 mins: Chance! That would have been it! Muller is released as Bayern break forward, but Provedel manages to tip it onto the post.
Luis Alberto then goes close at the other end, as his shot is deflected wide of Neuer’s goal. The Bayern goalkeeper hasn’t had much to do tonight.
Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1)
70 mins: Kane needed just one touch for both goals tonight. Makes it look easy.
GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-0 Lazio (3-1)
A DOUBLE FOR HARRY KANE!
And Bayern are surely through!
His 33rd goal of the season settles the tie, after Sane’s shot is parried out by Provedel and Kane taps in his second of the night.
You can’t do that around Kane and the Bayern fans chant the name of their new hero.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio (2-1)
63 mins: Lazio make a change as Immobile, who hasn’t recovered from that knock, is replaced by Taty Castellanos. Immobile missed that huge chance when the game was scoreless in the first half. Isn’t he just one of those players who apparently is always scoring, apart from when you watch him?
GOAL! Real Sociedad 0-2 PSG (0-4)
A second for PSG, a second for Mbappe!
Tasty from Mbappe - a reverse Henry.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio (2-1)
59 mins: WIDE! A flowing move forward from Bayern leads to Guerreiro having the chance to strike at goal. His left-footed shot skims narrowly wide.
Bayern feel comfortable right now. Lazio aren’t offering much.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio (2-1)
55 mins: CLOSE! Musiala has been quality tonight and whistles a curling strike just past the post. That took a slight deflection too.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio (2-1)
52 mins: Ooooh. Immobile goes down in the box under the challenge of De Ligt and Lazio are screaming for a penalty! But De Ligt just tells Immobile to get up and replays show the defender was just holding his position as the striker had his shot blocked. Immobile caught De Ligt’s leg - but that’s not a penalty.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Lazio (2-1)
48 mins: Lazio haven’t looked as secure defensively since Kane’s equaliser. Kimmich’s cross picks out Muller at the back post but he’s then unable to find Kane in the middle.
