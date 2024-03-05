Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich host Lazio last-16 second leg on Tuesday evening, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first encounter if they are to resurrect their campaign and stay in with a chance of winning a trophy this season.

Ten points off the pace in the Bundesliga and out of the German Cup, this is Bayern’s final chance to pick up a major trophy this term - and give Harry Kane the first of his career.

Lazio are not faring much better themselves; having impressed in Serie A last season they are only ninth this year and have lost three of the last four in league terms, though there is of course far less expectancy on them than Bayern to triumph domestically.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty two weeks ago splits the side ahead of the first leg and since then, manager Thomas Tuchel and the Bavarian club have already announced they will part ways at the end of the season.

When is Bayern vs Lazio?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 March at the Allianz Arena.

Where can I watch it?

All Champions League games are broadcast on TNT Sports this season. Subscribers can stream the match via the Discovery+ app and TNT Sports website.

What is the team news?

Dayot Upamecano was sent-off in the first leg and so is suspended, while Noussair Mazraoui, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are among those injured. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are doubts. Patric and Nicolo Rovella are the only expected absentees for Lazio.

Predicted lineups

FCB - Neuer, Kimmich, De Ligt, Min-jae, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Tel, Muller, Musiala, Kane

LAZ - Provedel, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Luis Alberto, Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile

Odds

Bayern 1/4

Draw 5/1

Lazio 10/1

Prediction

Bayern to have enough to win the game one way or another. Bayern 2-1 Lazio, Bayern win on penalties.