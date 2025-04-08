Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Belgium vs England LIVE: Injury-hit Lionesses chase another Nations League win

After thrashing their hosts 5-0 in Bristol on Friday, England head to Belgium in search of more success

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 08 April 2025 17:24 BST
Comments
Sarina Wiegman’s England are back in Women’s Nations League action
Sarina Wiegman’s England are back in Women’s Nations League action (The FA via Getty Images)

England will hope to overcome the absence of several first-choice starters as they look to back up a big win over Belgium in Bristol.

The Lionesses travel to Leuven buoyed by an excellent showing in the 5-0 thrashing of their opponents at Ashton Gate on Friday, a result to swell confidence ahead of their Women’s Euros defence later in the year. Victory came at a cost, though, with Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo all subsequently forced to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman’s squad.

That will afford the England manager the chance to look at a few of those on the fringes pushing for a place on the plane to Switzerland this summer, though Wiegman will expect a sterner test from their hosts. Belgium were desperately disappointing and will realistically need a win here to preserve hopes of avoiding relegation from Group A3 of the Women’s Nations League.

Follow all of the latest from Leuven in our live blog below:

Recommended

Injury issues...

And then Alessia Russo followed Arsenal teammate Chloe Kelly in withdrawing from Sarina Wiegman’s squad:

Arsenal handed Alessia Russo injury concern ahead of Champions League semi-finals

The striker has returned to the club from Lionesses camp for further assessment
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 17:50

Injury issues...

All appeared well, then, for England on Friday - until some concerning injury news over the weekend. First to withdraw was Lauren James...

Lauren James withdraws from England squad to hand Chelsea injury scare

Chelsea have key games on the horizon, including in the Women’s Champions League against Barcelona
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 17:45

Sarina Wiegman pleased to see England picking up momentum in Belgium rout

Sarina Wiegman praised her England team after they "kept it simple" in a 5-0 rout of Nations League opponents Belgium at Ashton Gate.

Sarina Wiegman pleased to see England picking up momentum in Belgium rout

England 5-0 Belgium: Keira Walsh and Aggie Beever-Jones score their first goals as the Lionesses moved to the top of their Nations League group
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 17:30

‘Finally got one!’ Keira Walsh scores first England goal on 83rd appearance

One goalscorer was perhaps more popular than any other for England, with Keira Walsh breaking her international duck at the 83rd attempt.

‘Finally got one!’ Keira Walsh scores first England goal on 83rd appearance

Sarina Wiegman admitted that she did not know it had taken Walsh 83 games to score for her country
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 17:20

England cruise past Belgium with five-star Nations League performance

England really were very good at Ashton Gate on Friday, finding the exact sort of performance that they would have wanted as Euro 2025 looms larger into view:

England cruise past Belgium with five-star Nations League performance

Goals from Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Aggie Beever-Jones, Jess Park and Keira Walsh made it seven points from a possible nine in Group A3.
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 17:10

Belgium vs England LIVE

A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s Nations League meeting between Belgium and England in Leuven. It was a tough night in Bristol for the visitors on Friday as the Lionesses showed their strength with a much-needed performance, but a few injury issues have since emerged for Sarina Wiegman. Can the Belgians take advantage back on home soil?

Kick off is at 7.30pm BST.

(The FA via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 April 2025 15:48

Comments

