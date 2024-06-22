Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.

Domenico Tedesco's side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.

Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.

Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group E fixture:

When is Belgium v Romania?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 22 June at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

What TV channel is it on?

Belgium v Romania will be shown live on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting at 7:10pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Romelu Lukaku was denied twice by VAR against Slovakia ( Getty Images )

What is the team news?

Thomas Meunier (thigh) remains out, with Axel Witsel (adductor) a major doubt. But Jan Vertonghen could return after missing out against Slovakia, and brings an option in place of Yannick Carrasco at left-back. Orel Mangala and Youri Tielemans will battle it out to play in midfield. While Johan Bakayoko showed promise and could come under consideration to start. Mangala, Dodi Lukebakio and Tielemans are one booking away from a suspension.

Romania have a healthy squad, but Razvan Marin is one yellow card away from a suspension. After a stunning display against Ukraine, an unchanged line-up is likely. But Valentin Mihaila, who has reportedly been dealing with illness ahead of the opener, is one option to come in for Florinel Coman at left wing.

Nicolae Stanciu’s strike helped Romania to a big win ( AP )

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Romania: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Coman

Odds

Belgium - 4/9

Draw - 10/3

Romania - 11/2

Prediction

Belgium were unfortunate not to score against Slovakia, yet issues remain for Tedesco and Romania are flying right now. The Red Devils have to win here, but we’ll opt for an entertaining 2-2 draw.

