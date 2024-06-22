The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Belgium v Romania TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
The Red Devils look to bounce back after defeat to Slovakia, with opponents Romania looking to book their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages
Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.
Domenico Tedesco's side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.
Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.
Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group E fixture:
When is Belgium v Romania?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 22 June at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.
What TV channel is it on?
Belgium v Romania will be shown live on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting at 7:10pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
What is the team news?
Thomas Meunier (thigh) remains out, with Axel Witsel (adductor) a major doubt. But Jan Vertonghen could return after missing out against Slovakia, and brings an option in place of Yannick Carrasco at left-back. Orel Mangala and Youri Tielemans will battle it out to play in midfield. While Johan Bakayoko showed promise and could come under consideration to start. Mangala, Dodi Lukebakio and Tielemans are one booking away from a suspension.
Romania have a healthy squad, but Razvan Marin is one yellow card away from a suspension. After a stunning display against Ukraine, an unchanged line-up is likely. But Valentin Mihaila, who has reportedly been dealing with illness ahead of the opener, is one option to come in for Florinel Coman at left wing.
Predicted line-ups
Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku
Romania: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Coman
Odds
Belgium - 4/9
Draw - 10/3
Romania - 11/2
Prediction
Belgium were unfortunate not to score against Slovakia, yet issues remain for Tedesco and Romania are flying right now. The Red Devils have to win here, but we’ll opt for an entertaining 2-2 draw.
