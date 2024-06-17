Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups as Kevin De Bruyne starts opening fixture
Ukraine and Romania are also part of the same quartet in Germany
Euro 2024 continues with Belgium looking to bounce back to form at major tournaments after a thoroughly dreadful 2022 World Cup. Their first task is to take on Slovakia, with the Red Devils hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne will arrive fit and in form to inspire them.
A big decision was taken before the tournament by head coach Domenico Tedesco to leave out Thibaut Courtois, despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper recovering from a season-long injury to play in the Champions League final.
Belgium won their qualification group to get here and their best Euros performance so far was to finish runners-up way back in 1980. Slovakia, who were runners-up in their own qualifying group, are in their third straight finals since – they reached the round of 16 back in 2016, and only the group stage last time out. Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the evening match between Austria and France:
Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE
Belgium are ready to start their Euros campaign!
Unbeaten in qualifying, perhaps there shouldn’t be quite so much surprise over Romania’s thumping victory over Ukraine.
The Tricolorii scored both well-worked and thunderously-hit strikes, claimed a 3-0 win in Group E and got themselves off to a magnificent start at Euro 2024, already a huge step towards the knockouts taken - something they’ve not managed since Euro 2000.
And yet for all the explosive nature of both goals and celebrations, Romania’s biggest strength in qualifying was one they showed again here in less obvious terms: their defensive resolve and organisation.
Fans and players alike are getting ready for Belgium vs Slovakia...
FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Here’s a look at Razvan Marin’s strike which gave Romania a two-goal cushion versus Ukraine:
FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Romania have earned their biggest ever victory in a major tournament (World Cup/Euros), while their 29% possession is the lowest on record (since 1980) for a winning side in a match at the European Championship.
FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Dennis Man is the first Romanian player with 2+ assists in a single match at a major tournament since Gheorghe Hagi against Colombia in the 1994 World Cup.
FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Line-ups
BELGIUM XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debat, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.
SUBS: Kaminski, Sels, Bakayoko, De Cuyper, De Ketelaere, Lukebakio, Openda, Theate, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Vranckx, Vertonghen, Witsel.
SLOVAKIA XI: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslín.
Full-time! Romania 3-0 Ukraine
90+4 mins: The whistle goes to end a wonderful match for Romania. They’ve come to Munich and blown Ukraine out of the water continuing their fine form from Euro 2024 qualifying.
Goals for Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus gave the Romanians a comfortable margin of victory and puts down a marker that they mean business in this tournament.
It was a disappointing day out for Ukraine who need to bounce back quickly ahead of their next match versus Slovakia.
Romania 3-0 Ukraine
90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play.
