Liveupdated1718637317

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups as Kevin De Bruyne starts opening fixture

Ukraine and Romania are also part of the same quartet in Germany

Chris Wilson
Monday 17 June 2024 16:15
Comments
(Getty Images)

Euro 2024 continues with Belgium looking to bounce back to form at major tournaments after a thoroughly dreadful 2022 World Cup. Their first task is to take on Slovakia, with the Red Devils hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne will arrive fit and in form to inspire them.

A big decision was taken before the tournament by head coach Domenico Tedesco to leave out Thibaut Courtois, despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper recovering from a season-long injury to play in the Champions League final.

Belgium won their qualification group to get here and their best Euros performance so far was to finish runners-up way back in 1980. Slovakia, who were runners-up in their own qualifying group, are in their third straight finals since – they reached the round of 16 back in 2016, and only the group stage last time out. Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the evening match between Austria and France:

1718637317

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE

Belgium are ready to start their Euros campaign!

Chris Wilson17 June 2024 16:15
1718637115

Radu Dragusin, Romania's defensive pillar at Euro 2024 - who Tottenham fans haven't seen yet

Unbeaten in qualifying, perhaps there shouldn’t be quite so much surprise over Romania’s thumping victory over Ukraine.

The Tricolorii scored both well-worked and thunderously-hit strikes, claimed a 3-0 win in Group E and got themselves off to a magnificent start at Euro 2024, already a huge step towards the knockouts taken - something they’ve not managed since Euro 2000.

And yet for all the explosive nature of both goals and celebrations, Romania’s biggest strength in qualifying was one they showed again here in less obvious terms: their defensive resolve and organisation.

Radu Dragusin, Romania’s defensive pillar - who Tottenham fans haven’t seen yet

The giant centre-back has hardly been seen at Spurs but played a big part in a Romania clean sheet

Mike Jones17 June 2024 16:11
1718637077

Fans and players alike are getting ready for Belgium vs Slovakia...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Chris Wilson17 June 2024 16:11
1718636881

FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Here’s a look at Razvan Marin’s strike which gave Romania a two-goal cushion versus Ukraine:

Mike Jones17 June 2024 16:08
1718636641

FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Romania have earned their biggest ever victory in a major tournament (World Cup/Euros), while their 29% possession is the lowest on record (since 1980) for a winning side in a match at the European Championship.

Mike Jones17 June 2024 16:04
1718636401

FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Dennis Man is the first Romanian player with 2+ assists in a single match at a major tournament since Gheorghe Hagi against Colombia in the 1994 World Cup.

Mike Jones17 June 2024 16:00
1718636213

FT Romania 3-0 Ukraine

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Mike Jones17 June 2024 15:56
1718636135

Line-ups

BELGIUM XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debat, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

SUBS: Kaminski, Sels, Bakayoko, De Cuyper, De Ketelaere, Lukebakio, Openda, Theate, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Vranckx, Vertonghen, Witsel.

SLOVAKIA XI: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslín.

Chris Wilson17 June 2024 15:55
1718635970

Full-time! Romania 3-0 Ukraine

90+4 mins: The whistle goes to end a wonderful match for Romania. They’ve come to Munich and blown Ukraine out of the water continuing their fine form from Euro 2024 qualifying.

Goals for Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus gave the Romanians a comfortable margin of victory and puts down a marker that they mean business in this tournament.

It was a disappointing day out for Ukraine who need to bounce back quickly ahead of their next match versus Slovakia.

Mike Jones17 June 2024 15:52
1718635753

Romania 3-0 Ukraine

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play.

Mike Jones17 June 2024 15:49

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in