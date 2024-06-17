( Getty Images )

Euro 2024 continues with Belgium looking to bounce back to form at major tournaments after a thoroughly dreadful 2022 World Cup. Their first task is to take on Slovakia, with the Red Devils hopeful that Kevin De Bruyne will arrive fit and in form to inspire them.

A big decision was taken before the tournament by head coach Domenico Tedesco to leave out Thibaut Courtois, despite the Real Madrid goalkeeper recovering from a season-long injury to play in the Champions League final.

Belgium won their qualification group to get here and their best Euros performance so far was to finish runners-up way back in 1980. Slovakia, who were runners-up in their own qualifying group, are in their third straight finals since – they reached the round of 16 back in 2016, and only the group stage last time out. Follow all the latest news and match action in our live blog below, as well as the build-up to the evening match between Austria and France: