France get their Euro 2024 campaign underway in Group D with a tantilising match versus Austria. Les Bleus are hotly tipped as one of the favourites to win this tournament having finished second in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a very similar squad at their disposal.

Manager Didier Deschamps takes charge of his sixth major tournament with France and should he lead France to glory in Germany, he will become only the second person to win a European Championship as both a player and a manager – a feat he has already achieved with the World Cup following France’s 2018 triumph.

However, France face an interesting team for their opening match in Ralf Rangnick’s Austria. On the back of an impressive qualifying campaign that saw them finish second behind Belgium, the Austrians favour a high pressing game with pace in transition.

