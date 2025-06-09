Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgium vs Wales Betting Tips

Wales travel to Brussels on Monday night to face Belgium in the toughest match of their World Cup qualifying campaign so far, with Craig Bellamy’s side looking to build on the positive result against Liechtenstein (BBC One, 7.45pm).

Wales ran out 3-0 winners against the minnows last week thanks to goals from Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore, and that result put them top of Group J.

Belgium began their own campaign late after Nations League commitments but they got off to a poor start against North Macedonia, being held to a 1-1 away from home last week.

But it’s the fixtures against Belgium that could well come to define Wales’ qualifying campaign, with the Red Devils clearly the toughest opponents in a group that also contains Kazakhstan.

And despite a negative first result in the group, Belgium are the early favourites with betting sites, with Rudi Garcia’s side offered at 9/20 to win the match versus 11/2 shots Wales.

Belgium vs Wales Betting Preview: Bellamy’s Unbeaten Start Under The Microscope

It’s no surprise football betting sites are heavily in favour of the hosts given the talent in the Belgium squad, which includes notable names like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

However, last week’s draw with North Macedonia was just the latest in a series of disappoining results for the Red Devils, who have won two of the last 11 games.

Belgium have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games, in a run that includes losses to Israel and Ukraine, so Wales can certainly hurt the Red Devils tonight.

At the same time, Wales have scored in all but three of their last 10 matches, winning five – including their own 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.

So while Belgium are deserving of their favourites tag, it might not be as straightforward as originally thought for the Red Devils.

To that end, a good option could be to pair a home win with both teams to score, which pays out at 9/4 on some betting apps, including William Hill.

Belgium vs Wales Tips: Lukaku Still The Dangerman

Lukaku remains the main danger man for Belgium, with 88 goals in 122 game across his international career.

The 32-year-old didn’t manage to find the net against North Macedonia last time out and sat out several of his side’s Nations League matches in recent months, though he remains tasked with carrying the goalscoring burden as striker.

And in recent more high-stakes games, Lukaku has continued to deliver for his country, scoring three times in two matches against Ukraine to turn the tide of their Nations League relegation play-off.

Lukaku also finished the club season with two goals in the last three matches as Napoli won the Serie A title, so he’s in decent goalscoring form at present.

And with that in mind, we’re backing Lukaku to score anytime, which is offered at 20/21 with Bet365.

