Benfica vs Bayern Munich live: Club World Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
The European clubs will battle to finish top of Group C with Benfica at risk of elimination if they lose
Benfica take on Bayern Munich in a decisive Group C clash at the Club World Cup as both European side target spots in the knockout rounds.
The teams meet in Charlotte, North Carolina sitting second and first in the table respectively. Benfica drew their opening match 2-2 in a thrilling contest with Boca Juniors before hammering Auckland City 6-0 in their next game. They have four points from two matches but will be at risk of elimination if they lose tonight and Boca Juniors defeat Auckland by a bigger margin.
Bayern, meanwhile, have already qualified for the next stage of the competition and manager Vincent Kompany could decide to rest some of his key players unless he wants to secure first place in the group. A superb 10-0 win over Auckland kicked off their tournament before the Bundesliga champions edged past Boca Juniors 2-1 last time out.
Both group games kick off simultaneously at 8pm BST as the round of 16 line-up begins to take shape at the expanded club tournament.
Paris Saint-Germain beat Seattle Sounders to advance to the last 16 of the Club World Cup but Atletico Madrid bowed out despite a late 1-0 win over Botafogo.
The European champions went into their final Group B match at risk of elimination following a shock loss to the Brazilian side, but goals from Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi proved enough to top the group.
Atletico, thumped 4-0 by PSG in their opening match, needed to win by three clear goals to progress but a late winner from substitute Antoine Griezmann was not enough and it was Botafogo who reached the next stage.
How Group C is shaping up
Bayern Munich top the Group C standings with six points, having won two out of two games played.
Benfica are second on four points, having won one, drawn one, while Boca Juniors are third with one point, having drawn one and lost one - but could overhaul the Portuguese squad with a bigger win over Auckland City, who sit bottom of the pile with nil points.
Club World Cup schedule - Group Stage
Tuesday 24 June
Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)
Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)
Wednesday 25 June
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Thursday 26 June
Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)
Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Benfica v Bayern kicks off at 8pm BST.
