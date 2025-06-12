Betano Club World Cup Offer: Bet £10, Get £40 in Bonuses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Fifa Club World Cup is just days away gets underway on 14 June as the world’s top clubs battle for a prestigious new trophy and the lion’s share of a $1bn prize fund.

Betting sites are tailoring plenty of special offers to the tournament, and Betano is no different.

Betano’s new customer offer allows new users to bet £10 on any Club World Cup match and get £40 in bonuses. The bonus includes £30 in free bets that can be used to wager on Club World Cup matches too.

This offer is only available to new Betano customers only and can’t be used in conjunction with any other offers.

And ahead of the competition starting, we’ve compiled a guide to the Betano Club World Cup betting offer, including how to claim it, key terms, additional information and some advice on responsible gambling.

What is the Betano Club World Cup Betting Offer?

The Betano Club World Cup betting offer is a simple bet £10, get £40 offer.

New customers simply have to deposit £10 using a valid payment method before placing a bet or £10 or more on a Club World Cup match at minimum odds of evens or greater.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, users will receive their £40 bonus, which includes £30 in Club World Cup free bets and is split up into the following denominations:

£10 free bet – this can be used on any football market (minimum odds are 1/1).

£10 free acca bet – any football accumulator with 3+ selections.

£10 free bet builder – this must include 4+ selections.

£10 casino bonus – this can be used on one of 16 different slot games on Betano, including popular titles like Book of Dead, Big Bass Splash, Eye of Horus and more.

Free bets and the casino bonus expire after 10 days, with no wagering requirements on the free bets and 40x requirements on the casino bonus.

How to Claim The Betano Club World Cup Offer

For those interested in this special Betano sign up offer, here’s our step-by-step guide on how to work through the promotion:

Step 1: Click one of the links on this page and create a Betano account (for new UK customers only).

Step 2: Opt in to the offer before placing a bet.

Step 3: Deposit at least £10.

Step 4: Wager £10 or more on any Club World Cup match at minimum Club World Cup odds of 1/1 (2.00).

Step 5: Bonus funds will be released once the qualifying bet has been settled.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a summary of the key terms and conditions bettors may need to know before they undertake this offer (full T&Cs are available on the Betano site):

The offer is for new UK customers only, and can only be used once per household.

The qualifying bet must be placed between 11 June and 13 July, 2025.

There is a minimum required deposit of £10.

Qualifying bet must be placed on a Club World Cup match and at minimum odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Qualifying bets must be settled before the deadline.

The free bets and casino bonus expire after 10 days.

There are no wagering required on free bet winnings. However, winnings from the casino bonus carry 40x wagering requirements.

Cashed-out, voided, or bonus bets do not count.

Why Choose This Club World Cup Betting Offer?

This particular Club World Cup betting promo offers could prove a good deal for punters for several reasons.

In terms of the bet £10, get £40 Betano offer itself, it is easy to understand and quick to claim, with few stringent terms to fulfil.

In addition, it provides a good return of £40 for a low outlay of £10, so is perfect for players who prefer lower stakes, while it also offers something for both sports and casino players.

The lack of wagering requirements on the free bets means that punters can extract their full value, while the casino bonus requirements are fairly standard.

Once on the site, Betano offers a good variety of sports markets and casino games, from standard football betting, accumulators and bet builders to slot games and table games.

Why Sign Up With Betano?

Of course, there are several reasons why bettors might join Betano outside of this particular Betano welcome bonus.

The site launched in the UK in May 2024 and is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

As a company, Betano have worked hard to make themselves stand out from the pack with a range of unique offers and promotions, and they are constantly improving their service to football bettors.

For example, they recently added an early payout feature for selected competitions, where they’ll settle bets as a winner if the team you back goes two goals ahead at any point, no matter the final outcome.

In addition, there are weekly rewards on offer to users of their sportsbook and best online casino site.

In terms of markets, Betano also have a huge range of markets on individual football matches and competitions, as well as competitive Club World Cup odds.

Betano also have a dedicated betting app which is well-liked by most users, receiving a score of 4.8 on Apple and 4.5 on Google Play.

Responsible Gambling

If you want to take advantage of this particular Club World Cup free bet offer, it’s vital to remember to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

