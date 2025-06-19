Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Botafogo vs PSG betting tips

PSG to win to nil - 4/5 William Hill

Desire Doue to score anytime - 6/4 Bet365

Paris Saint-Germain take on Brazilian side Botafogo in the Club World Cup on Friday in a meeting between the two reigning continental champions (2am, DAZN).

PSG’s emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final crowned them as the undisputed kings of Europe in May, while Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to win their maiden Copa Libertadores title at the end of 2024.

And the two sides meet in their second game at the Club World Cup in Pasadena on Friday, with both having enjoyed winning starts to their campaigns.

The South American side beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a somewhat unconvincing opener, while PSG did quite the opposite in dismantling Atletico Madrid on their way to a 4-0 opening win.

It was an ominous performance from a side who were already among the top tournament contenders and betting sites responded to that result by further trimming the Club World Cup odds of Luis Enrique’s side.

And the French side are heavy favourites ahead of this match too, priced around 1/7 to win versus 15/1 for the Brazilian side.

Botafogo vs PSG Betting Preview: Parisians to Build on Opening Win

PSG’s opening win was an ominous sign for any rivals who thought the European champions might take it easy after their maiden Champions League win.

A straightforward 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid was the perfect way to start the tournament for Luis Enrique’s side, and they are now unbeaten since a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg at the beginning of May – in a game in which they rested many key players, having already wrapped up the league title.

It means that the Parisians are deserving of their tag as tournament favourites for now, with little recent evidence to suggest that there is any team in the world as good as them at this current moment.

They’ve lost just two of their last 10 matches, scoring 25 and conceding nine in that time, and won both the French Cup and Champions League among those games.

They’ll face a different test against a Botafogo side who are in the middle of their domestic season, but the Brazilian side’s lowly position of eighth in the league - with five wins, three draws and three losses so far this term – suggests that they could find themselves out of their depth in LA.

Botafogo were fortunate to see off Seattle in a game where they struggled to create many clear cut chances and with that in mind, a PSG win to nil at 4/5 on various football betting sites looks a strong option.

Botafogo vs PSG prediction 1: PSG to win to nil - 4/5 William Hill

Botafogo vs PSG prediction: Doue to Spearhead PSG Attack

PSG’s opening win was somewhat unusual in that none of their front three contributed either a goal or assist in a 4-0 win, though the nature of the game against a usually solid Atletico defence meant that the French side often needed to chop and change their attacking avenues, with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha scoring rare goals from midfield.

You would expect things to return to normal against a weaker Botafogo side, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue expected to lead the attacking play in the absence of the injured Ousmane Dembele.

Doue has 15 goals and 16 assists so far in 2024/25, and he will undoubtedly be a key player if PSG are going to add a world title to the European Cup they won last month.

The 20-year-old is certainly still in form, with four goals and two assists in his last 10 appearances at club level, and with Dembele out for the group stages, he’s likely to get a few more chances.

Fellow winger Kvaratskhelia is 10/11 to score anytime, so we think a wager on Doue to score anytime offers better value at around 6/4.

Botafogo vs PSG prediction 2: Desire Doue to score or assist - 6/4 Bet365

