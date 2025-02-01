Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news and kick-off time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will hope to continue their charge towards a Premier League title as they face a tough away trip to in-form Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten in midweek yet still topped the Champions League standings, and the Merseyside club hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table with one game still in hand.

They will be understandably wary, though, of a home team that have put five goals past Nottingham Forest and four past Newcastle in their last two league outings.

Andoni Iraola continues to do fine work on the south coast and will hope for another significant success here to boost their hopes of securing a European place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game is not live on television in the United Kingdom, but extended highlights will be available on Match of the Day. The programme airs on BBC One from 10.30pm GMT on Saturday evening.

Team news

Bournemouth remain without long-term absentees Evanilson and Enes Unal, along with Marcos Senesi, James Hill, Julian Araujo and Julio Soler. In better news for Andoni Iraola, Alex Scott, Adam Smith and Luis Sinisterra are getting closer to returns.

Liverpool were able to rest most of their first-choice squad from the trip to Eindhoven, with a second-string unit impressing in a narrow defeat to PSV. The big guns should return here, and Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have returned to training - a call will be made on their involvement on matchday.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Odds

Bournemouth win 15/4

Draw 7/2

Liverpool win 7/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.