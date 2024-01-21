Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Table-topping Liverpool will hope to extend their advantage over their Premier League title rivals as they travel to face Bournemouth.

Manchester City’s win last weekend has cut the gap at the top to just two points, but Liverpool can re-establish a five-point advantage with victory on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games in all competitions but will be wary of the danger their hosts pose.

Spearheaded by ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had won four straight Premier League games themselves before a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve.

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 21 January at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez remain absent for Bournemouth, and Marcos Senesi will serve a suspension having received a fifth booking of the campaign against Spurs. Lloyd Kelly could be fit to feature, though.

Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo — both on international duty — while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai are injured. The latter trio could yet be back for the game against Fulham next week.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz.

Odds

Bournemouth win 16/5

Draw 7/2

Liverpool win 7/10

Prediction

A draw. Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool