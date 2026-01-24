Is Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend as they face Bournemouth in a bid to extend their 13-game unbeaten run.

Their last outing in the league resulted in an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Burnley, however, they were in full flow midweek after cruising to a 3-0 away victory against Marseille with Mohamed Salah returning for the Reds.

Yesterday’s result catapulted Liverpool into the top four of the Champions League’s league phase, and Arne Slot will be hoping that his side will continue this away form this weekend to boost Liverpool’s chances of finishing inside the top four and guaranteeing their place in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

Despite their strong start to the season, Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth sit at 14th in the table and have since lost their talisman in Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City. A win for the Cherries could put them in a more comfortable position in touching distance of the top half of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 24 January at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 5:00pm GMT. NOW TV subscribers can live stream the game on mobile devices, too.

Team news and injuries

The Cherries currently see their attacking options limited with Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, Ben Gannon Doak and Enes Unal all out of action due to injury. Tyler Adams is also sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Federico Chiesa is “50-50” to return after picking up a knock in the warm-up ahead of the Marseille clash, forcing him off the bench. Ibrahima Konate is likely to be absent as he deals with a family bereavement. Alexander Isak remains out for Liverpool, while Conor Bradley is sidelined for the season after his knee injury at Arsenal.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike