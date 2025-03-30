Bournemouth vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup quarter-final clash
Can Bournemouth beat the tournament favourites and book a trip to Wembley?
Bournemouth will look to oust tournament experts Manchester City from the FA Cup as the two sides meet in an all-Premier League quarter-final.
The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.
But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.
That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November - a win that ended City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the top flight.
Follow all the action and updates from the Vitality Stadium with our live blog below:
Bournemouth vs Man City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side travel to the south coast looking to keep alive their only hope of silverware, while the Cherries are hoping to continue their brilliant season with the biggest result yet in 2025.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.
