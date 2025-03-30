Is Bournemouth vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth are one win away from a trip to Wembley but will have to overcome tournament favourites Manchester City in a hotly-anticipated FA Cup quarter-final.

The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.

But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.

That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 March at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via ITVX.

What is the team news?

Bournemouth go into the contest without two of their best players as Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen miss out with suspension. Luis Sinisterra is a doubt after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Brentford, which forced him off during the game.

Man City will meanwhile hope to have Ederson available to them, having missed the visit of Brighton due to abdominal problems. The Brazilian may have trouble ousting Ortega between the sticks, though. John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Rodri all remain out with long-term injuries, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Hill, Zabarnyi, Soler; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Savio, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.

Odds

Bournemouth win – 2/1

Draw – 14/5

Man City win – 11/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.