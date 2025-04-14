Bournemouth v Fulham tips:

Bournemouth and Fulham go head-to-head on Monday night both looking to cement their European place for next season.

Both sides have surprised many this season with Fulham sitting eighth and Bournemouth just three points behind them in 10th.

The Cottagers go into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Liverpool last weekend and after a run of six draws from eight games throughout December and the beginning of January, Marco Silva’s side have won five and lost six since.

The Cherries have slipped out of form just at the wrong time and they are without a win in their last six league games, and four of those games ended in defeat.

They were beaten by Wolves, Brighton, Brentford and Ipswich and secured 2-2 draws with Tottenham and West Ham, last time out.

A win tonight would see them move above their opponents on goal difference.

Bournemouth vs Fulham betting: Same again at the Vitality?

Four of the last seven meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw, including earlier this season when they played out a 2-2 at Craven Cottage when the visitors twice came from behind.

Goals from Evanilson, and Dango Ouattara, on 89 minutes, cancelled out the strikes from Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson to earn the Cherries a share of the spoils.

Football betting sites are offering 27/10 on a draw, while you can get 6/5 on a home win and 5/2 on a Fulham win.

Based on both sides’ recent form we can certainly expect goals on the south coast with the Cherries only failing to score once in their last 10 and they have conceded in nine of those 10.

Meanwhile, Fulham have scored and conceded in 10 of their last 12.

In this fixture, the London side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 league meetings, and they’ve only failed to score in one of their last eight against the Cherries which was a 3-0 defeat in December 2023.

The Cherries have conceded twice in their last five Premier League games, and they’ve not shipped in 2+ goals in more successive matches since February 2017, when it happened in seven consecutive games.

Fulham have scored at least twice in 17 Premier League matches this season, including 10 of their last 14 and we think this could be game number 18 and you can get 12/1 on another 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth v Fulham prediction 1: BTTS and the game to end in a draw – 18/5 BetVictor

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction: Evanilson to score again

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has scored nine league goals this season, which is the most by a Cherries player in their debut season.

The 25-year-old signed from Porto in August, for £31.7m to replace Dominic Solanke, who moved to Spurs for £55m.

He scored twice last time out to earn his side a 2-2 draw at West Ham and took his tally to six goals in his last six games.

Betting sites have him at 11/2 to score first or last and 15/8 to score at any time. You can also get 12/1 on him scoring two or more again.

Bournemouth v Fulham prediction 2: Evanilson to score at any time – 15/8 Bet365

