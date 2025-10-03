Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction, best bets & predicted line-ups

Bournemouth vs Fulham tips:

Bournemouth could move up to second in the Premier League table, for a few hours at least, if they can beat Fulham in the Friday night football (8pm, Sky Sports).

The Cherries go into the game unbeaten in their last five league games, since the opening weekend 4-2 defeat against Liverpool, but they have drawn their last two against Newcastle and Leeds.

You can get 7/2 on Bournemouth finishing in the top six in the Premier League odds, just behind Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Fulham sit three points and five places below their opponents and will be looking to bounce back after losing 3-1 at Aston Villa last weekend, despite taking an early lead.

It’s been a mixed start for the Cottagers with two draws, two wins and two defeats so far, but they have scored in five of those six games.

Bournemouth vs Fulham betting: Cherries to have the edge

It seems crazy that these two sides have only met 19 times in history, and it’s Bournemouth who lead the head-to-head with nine wins to three, but seven matches have ended all square, including last season’s meeting at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth twice came from behind when Evanilson and Dango Ouattara cancelled out Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson‘s strikes to earn Andoni Iraola’s side a point.

They then secured all three points in the return match on the south coast when Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game inside the first minute.

Bournemouth have actually lost just two of their last 16 league meetings with Fulham, winning eight and drawing six, and just one of their last eight, going down 3-1 in February 2024.

Rodrigo Muniz scored twice that day, and he would love to score again on Friday, with just one goal so far this season, and that came in the season opener at Anfield, but a muscle injury could keep him on the sidelines, just days after signing a new five-year contract.

With 11 points from six games, this is Bournemouth’s best ever start to a Premier League campaign, and they have three more points at this stage than they had last season, and football betting sites are backing them to continue their run on Friday at odds of 10/11.

With Fulham scoring in all but one game so far - that being a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - and Bournemouth conceding seven so far, both teams to score seems an obvious choice at 5/6.

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction 1: BTTS and Bournemouth to win - 29/10 BetVictor

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction: Jimenez to haunt Bournemouth again

Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez has scored five Premier League goals in six starts against Bournemouth, four for Wolves, and one for Fulham and manager Marco Silva will be hoping he is fit enough to start on Friday.

The 34-year-old was forced off early last weekend, just minutes after opening the scoring at Villa Park, but with an international break to come and Muniz struggling with injury, he is expected to play.

Last week’s goal was his third of the season for club and country, but his first in the Premier League and after scoring 12 last season, he would love to better that return.

There’s solid value to be had on betting sites for the Mexican to find the net on Friday night.

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction 2: Raul Jimenez to score at any time - 16/5 Betway

