The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Premier League top scorer odds: Golden Boot betting for the 2025/26 Season
Find the latest Premier League top scorer odds for the 2025/26 season
The Premier League top scorer prize is one of the most prestigious awards a player can win in the English top flight, with only the great and the good ever getting their hands on the famous Golden Boot trophy.
The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals each season and Premier League top scorer betting remains one of the most popular individual football betting markets in the UK.
Premier League Golden Boot odds are available on nearly all UK betting sites and give punters an exciting alternative to common team-based wagers.
This page will detail Premier League top scorer odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Premier League golden boot odds from the best Premier League betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering on this popular market..
Readers will find the best prices for Golden Boot betting on this page, with odds updated automatically throughout the season as and when betting sites make their alterations.
All Premier League top goalscorer odds come from recommended bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
2025/26 Premier League Top Scorer Betting
Premier League top scorer betting involves simply wagering on which player will score the most goals in the league across the full season.
Of course, only goals scored in the league count. Any goals netted in the cup competitions won’t count towards the prize.
A total in the low 20s used to be enough to win the prize, but the last three Golden Boots have been won with 27 or more goals scored.
Strikers and attacking midfielders tend to dominate this market, but the emergence of players like Mo Salah has changed the landscape in recent years, while the arrival of Erling Haaland meant that the market returned to the status quo as a traditional number nine won once more.
Before wagering on Premier League top scorer betting, bettors may want to consider previous goal tallies over several seasons, penalty-taking duties, and team attacking stats, factoring in these key aspects when looking the Golden Boot odds on football betting sites.
Remember that new signings aren’t guaranteed to fit into their sides, and players who performed well last year may not repeat their goal-scoring feats, hence the need for a bigger sample size.
Premier League Top Scorer Odds Explained
Bettors can wager on an outright winner in this market, or they can place each-way bets. Outright betting is simply a yes or no on whether a player will win the award.
Each-way betting differs in that you can place a wager on a player to either win the award or to finish in the top three or four places. Most bookmakers pay out on four places at ¼ the odds, meaning that a bettor might place an each-way wager because it increases the likelihood of a ‘winning bet’, as your player could finish in the top four and you would still get a payout. However this means these bets do tend to be reserved for players with bigger Premier League odds.
Remember that odds fluctuate throughout the season based on form, injuries, and team performance, so factor this into your thinking before placing any top scorer betting wagers.
Premier League Top Scorer Betting: What Happens if There’s a Tie?
If two or more players finish level on goals, the Golden Boot is shared.
Most bookmakers apply dead-heat rules in this scenario, which means winnings are split based on the number of tied players.
Dead-heat rules usually state that if two players finish tied for the award, you will get paid half of your stake at the full odds. If three players finish tied, you get a third of your stake at the full price, and so on.
The most recent dead-heat came in 2021/22, when Salah and Son shared the Golden Boot with 23 goals each. On this occasion, Salah was a 4/1 chance and Son 33/1, but any winning bets on the pair would have paid out at 2/1 and 16.5/1 respectively.
Past Premier League Golden Boot Winners
Below is a table of the last 10 Golden Boot winners, including the number of goals scored and their odds of winning the award before the season started.
Salah’s win last year was the fourth time he’d collected the award, with no player having won the award more than the Liverpool talisman. He’s now level with Arsenal’s Thierry Henry on four wins.
Year
Top scorer
Goals
Golden Boot Odds
2024/25
Mohamed Salah
29
12/1
2023/24
Erling Haaland
27
5/6
2022/23
Erling Haaland
36
11/4
2021/22
Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-min
23
Salah 4/1
Son 33/1
2020/21
Harry Kane
23
11/2
2019/20
Jamie Vardy
23
20/1
2018/19
Mo Salah / P-E Aubameyang / Sadio Mané
22
Salah 11/2
Aubameyang 6/1
Mane 22/1
2017/18
Mohamed Salah
32
66/1
2016/17
Harry Kane
29
8/1
2015/16
Harry Kane
25
14/1
Responsible Gambling
Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.
The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.
Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.