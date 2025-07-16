Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League top scorer prize is one of the most prestigious awards a player can win in the English top flight, with only the great and the good ever getting their hands on the famous Golden Boot trophy.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals each season and Premier League top scorer betting remains one of the most popular individual football betting markets in the UK.

Premier League Golden Boot odds are available on nearly all UK betting sites and give punters an exciting alternative to common team-based wagers.

This page will detail Premier League top scorer odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Premier League golden boot odds from the best Premier League betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering on this popular market..

Readers will find the best prices for Golden Boot betting on this page, with odds updated automatically throughout the season as and when betting sites make their alterations.

All Premier League top goalscorer odds come from recommended bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

2025/26 Premier League Top Scorer Betting

Premier League top scorer betting involves simply wagering on which player will score the most goals in the league across the full season.

Of course, only goals scored in the league count. Any goals netted in the cup competitions won’t count towards the prize.

A total in the low 20s used to be enough to win the prize, but the last three Golden Boots have been won with 27 or more goals scored.

Strikers and attacking midfielders tend to dominate this market, but the emergence of players like Mo Salah has changed the landscape in recent years, while the arrival of Erling Haaland meant that the market returned to the status quo as a traditional number nine won once more.

Before wagering on Premier League top scorer betting, bettors may want to consider previous goal tallies over several seasons, penalty-taking duties, and team attacking stats, factoring in these key aspects when looking the Golden Boot odds on football betting sites.

Remember that new signings aren’t guaranteed to fit into their sides, and players who performed well last year may not repeat their goal-scoring feats, hence the need for a bigger sample size.

Premier League Top Scorer Odds Explained

Bettors can wager on an outright winner in this market, or they can place each-way bets. Outright betting is simply a yes or no on whether a player will win the award.

Each-way betting differs in that you can place a wager on a player to either win the award or to finish in the top three or four places. Most bookmakers pay out on four places at ¼ the odds, meaning that a bettor might place an each-way wager because it increases the likelihood of a ‘winning bet’, as your player could finish in the top four and you would still get a payout. However this means these bets do tend to be reserved for players with bigger Premier League odds.

Remember that odds fluctuate throughout the season based on form, injuries, and team performance, so factor this into your thinking before placing any top scorer betting wagers.

Premier League Top Scorer Betting: What Happens if There’s a Tie?

If two or more players finish level on goals, the Golden Boot is shared.

Most bookmakers apply dead-heat rules in this scenario, which means winnings are split based on the number of tied players.

Dead-heat rules usually state that if two players finish tied for the award, you will get paid half of your stake at the full odds. If three players finish tied, you get a third of your stake at the full price, and so on.

The most recent dead-heat came in 2021/22, when Salah and Son shared the Golden Boot with 23 goals each. On this occasion, Salah was a 4/1 chance and Son 33/1, but any winning bets on the pair would have paid out at 2/1 and 16.5/1 respectively.

Past Premier League Golden Boot Winners

Below is a table of the last 10 Golden Boot winners, including the number of goals scored and their odds of winning the award before the season started.

Salah’s win last year was the fourth time he’d collected the award, with no player having won the award more than the Liverpool talisman. He’s now level with Arsenal’s Thierry Henry on four wins.

Year Top scorer Goals Golden Boot Odds 2024/25 Mohamed Salah 29 12/1 2023/24 Erling Haaland 27 5/6 2022/23 Erling Haaland 36 11/4 2021/22 Mohamed Salah/Son Heung-min 23 Salah 4/1 Son 33/1 2020/21 Harry Kane 23 11/2 2019/20 Jamie Vardy 23 20/1 2018/19 Mo Salah / P-E Aubameyang / Sadio Mané 22 Salah 11/2 Aubameyang 6/1 Mane 22/1 2017/18 Mohamed Salah 32 66/1 2016/17 Harry Kane 29 8/1 2015/16 Harry Kane 25 14/1

