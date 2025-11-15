Is Brazil v Senegal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch international friendly for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazil take on Senegal in the first of a double-header of international friendlies for the five-time World Cup champions.

The Selecao had a stop-start qualifying campaign but have already secured a berth at next summer’s World Cup courtesy of a win over Paraguay in June, while five-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal beat Mauritania in the African qualifiers to seal their spot.

The two sides meet at the Emirates two years on from their last meeting, when Senegal won thanks to a brace by Sadio Mane.

They now collide with World Cup preparations on the mind, with Arsenal defender Gabriel in line to feature on familiar London turf.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brazil v Senegal?

Brazil play Senegal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 15 November, with kick-off at 4pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4 or stream it on ITVX, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT.

Team news

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has been named in the Brazil squad and is in line to feature on familiar ground. His club teammate Gabriel Martinelli is among the notable absentees from the squad, along with Raphinha, Joelinton and Savinho. Goalkeeper Hugo Souza is also out, withdrawing due to injury. Vinicius Jr will likely operate down the middle, as preferred by Carlo Ancelotti.

For Senegal, Krepin Diatta is similarly sidelined with injury but Como attacker Assane Diao is back in the fold after missing the previous international break with a fitness problem. Sadio Mane will hope to replicate his heroics from their previous meeting, while the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr will also provide attacking threat.

Predicted line-ups

Brazil XI: Ederson; Wesley, Militao, Gabriel, C. Henrique; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Senegal XI: E. Mendy; A. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; P. Sarr, Gueye; I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane; Jackson.