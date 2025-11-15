Is Brazil v Senegal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch international friendly for free
Brazil take on Senegal in the first of a double-header of international friendlies for the five-time World Cup champions.
The Selecao had a stop-start qualifying campaign but have already secured a berth at next summer’s World Cup courtesy of a win over Paraguay in June, while five-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal beat Mauritania in the African qualifiers to seal their spot.
The two sides meet at the Emirates two years on from their last meeting, when Senegal won thanks to a brace by Sadio Mane.
They now collide with World Cup preparations on the mind, with Arsenal defender Gabriel in line to feature on familiar London turf.
When is Brazil v Senegal?
Brazil play Senegal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 15 November, with kick-off at 4pm GMT.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4 or stream it on ITVX, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT.
Team news
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has been named in the Brazil squad and is in line to feature on familiar ground. His club teammate Gabriel Martinelli is among the notable absentees from the squad, along with Raphinha, Joelinton and Savinho. Goalkeeper Hugo Souza is also out, withdrawing due to injury. Vinicius Jr will likely operate down the middle, as preferred by Carlo Ancelotti.
For Senegal, Krepin Diatta is similarly sidelined with injury but Como attacker Assane Diao is back in the fold after missing the previous international break with a fitness problem. Sadio Mane will hope to replicate his heroics from their previous meeting, while the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr will also provide attacking threat.
Predicted line-ups
Brazil XI: Ederson; Wesley, Militao, Gabriel, C. Henrique; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.
Senegal XI: E. Mendy; A. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; P. Sarr, Gueye; I. Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane; Jackson.
