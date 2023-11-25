✕ Close Odegaard and Jesus available, White we will see - Arteta

Arsenal travel to Brentford for a tricky outing as the Premier League resumes following the international break. Mikel Arteta’s men started the day one point off the lead but behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the table and will keep the pressure on the champions with a victory this evening.

Brentford, having another stellar season, have already been successful against some of the top sides this year by drawing against Tottenham and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Frank will be targeting a spot in the top 10 and potentially a place in Europe following the Bees’ great start and to achieve that they’ll need to continue taking points away from the bigger clubs.

Aaron Ramsdale has another chance to impress his manager as he is confirmed to be starting in goal. David Raya, Arteta’s seeming first choice keeper, is unable to play against his parent club and a strong performance from Ramsdale will keep him in the thoughts of the Spaniard. The match is also Arteta’s 200th in charge in all competitions, and he has the most wins compared to all previous Arsenal managers to reach that milestone.

