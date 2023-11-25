Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of late kick off
Three points would keep Arsenal in the challenge for the title as they start the day behind Man City and Liverpool
Arsenal travel to Brentford for a tricky outing as the Premier League resumes following the international break. Mikel Arteta’s men started the day one point off the lead but behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the table and will keep the pressure on the champions with a victory this evening.
Brentford, having another stellar season, have already been successful against some of the top sides this year by drawing against Tottenham and beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Frank will be targeting a spot in the top 10 and potentially a place in Europe following the Bees’ great start and to achieve that they’ll need to continue taking points away from the bigger clubs.
Aaron Ramsdale has another chance to impress his manager as he is confirmed to be starting in goal. David Raya, Arteta’s seeming first choice keeper, is unable to play against his parent club and a strong performance from Ramsdale will keep him in the thoughts of the Spaniard. The match is also Arteta’s 200th in charge in all competitions, and he has the most wins compared to all previous Arsenal managers to reach that milestone.
Thomas Frank insists Brentford “fear nobody” ahead of a Premier League clash with London rivals Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s men travel across the capital sitting third in the table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.
The Bees’ maiden Premier League win came against the Gunners - a 2-0 success in August 2021.
Head coach Frank called on his club’s fans to help secure a repeat result on Saturday evening as his side go in search of a fourth win in five games.
“The team we are facing tomorrow have been on an upward trajectory, but we know we are good at home and fear nobody,” Thomas Frank
“I hope we have a fantastic game and hit a top level - a top Brentford performance.
“The fans need to be absolutely on it from the first minute and I will do my very best to make sure the players are absolutely on it.
“Hopefully we can have a fantastic game and win.”
There is no doubt that this is a huge opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale, with David Raya unavailable against his parent club having usurped the England goalkeeper as Arsenal's number one.
Ramsdale has only played four Premier League matches for Arsenal this season but will return to the starting line-up against Brentford on Saturday
Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to speak freely on refereeing decisions despite being handed a Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.
The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner “an absolute disgrace”.
Arteta, who said that he has submitted observations he made during the match to the FA, highlighted the importance of freedom of speech and believes communication is key if the standards of refereeing are to improve.
The Gunners boss labelled VAR’s decision to not overturn Anthony Gordon’s 64th minute winner ‘an absolute disgrace’
We’ll have confirmed team news in about half-an-hour, but Brentford will be without Nathan Collins, with the defender injured on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. In better news for Thomas Frank, Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are both back available.
Arsenal, meanwhile, were hopeful yesterday that both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus would be fit to feature.
Mikel Arteta reveals Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus updates before Brentford clash
Arteta also confirmed that Aaron Ramsdale will start, with David Raya unable to face his parent club
Yes, that lunchtime draw at the Etihad Stadium has opened the door for Arsenal to climb to the top of the table, where they spent so much of last season, of course. After a good recent run, Brentford were a little disappointing up at Anfield in their final fixture before the international break.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Premier League action as Brentford host Arsenal.
The Bees will be hoping to cause an upset against the Gunners who now know that could finish the day on top of the table should they secure all three points.
Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool means that Mikel Arteta’s side can jump above both if they defeat Brentford away from home.
Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal for the visitors and will hope to impress the boss who continues to favour on loan goalkeeper David Raya.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and match action so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.
