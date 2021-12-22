✕ Close Thomas Tuchel describes Chelsea's Covid-19 situation as a lottery

Follow all the action as Brentford host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

The Bees will be playing their first match in almost two weeks after their squad was hit heavily by a Covid outbreak, causing their fixtures against Manchester United and Southampton to be postponed. The likes of Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock are now available for selection again, although they remain short on match fitness.

Chelsea, however, are still hampered by a host of absences due to injury and illness, with up to as many as nine first-team players unavailable. Thomas Tuchel, who was left infuriated after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their fixture against Wolves last weekend, has called up a number of academy players to fill the gaps in their squad and is likely to field a heavily rotated side. The head coach will want to avoid the pressure of another disappointing performance and result, though, with the Blues now six points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League after just one win from their last four matches. Follow all the latest updates below: