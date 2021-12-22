Brentford vs Chelsea LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the EFL Cup quarter-final at the Community Stadium
Follow all the action as Brentford host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.
The Bees will be playing their first match in almost two weeks after their squad was hit heavily by a Covid outbreak, causing their fixtures against Manchester United and Southampton to be postponed. The likes of Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock are now available for selection again, although they remain short on match fitness.
Chelsea, however, are still hampered by a host of absences due to injury and illness, with up to as many as nine first-team players unavailable. Thomas Tuchel, who was left infuriated after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their fixture against Wolves last weekend, has called up a number of academy players to fill the gaps in their squad and is likely to field a heavily rotated side. The head coach will want to avoid the pressure of another disappointing performance and result, though, with the Blues now six points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League after just one win from their last four matches. Follow all the latest updates below:
Brentford host Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Brentford host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Brentford will be playing for the first time in twelve days after their last two Premier League fixtures were cancelled due to Covid breaks. Despite that, Thomas Frank has a relatively full squad available, with star man Ivan Toney in contention to start after recovering from Covid-19.
The same cannot be said for Chelsea, though, whose disappointing form has been compounded by a host of absences due to injury and illness. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to miss out once again after testing positive, while there are doubts over the fitness of several senior players amid such a congested run of matches. Tuchel was left furious after the Premier League rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone their game against Wolves last weekend, and a frustrating draw saw his side concede yet more ground in the title race. Although the Carabao Cup won’t rank high up on the Blues’ list of priorities, they will certainly want to end a run of just one victory in their last five games in all competitions.
