Brentford vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Brentford made three changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Arsenal last weekend for the visit of Crystal Palace. Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa replaced Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev.
Albert Sambi Lokonga and Joachim Andersen came in for James Tomkins and Will Hughes for Palace.
Vieira makes two alterations to the team that drew with Brighton. Scoring the equaliser at Selhurst Park, James Tomkins does not make the squad. As a result, Andersen partners Guehi at centre-back. The other change is in the midfield, with Arsenal loanee Lokonga playing ahead of Hughes who is benched.
Brentford make three changes to the team that drew with Arsenal in their last outing. Moving from three centre-backs to two, Ajer drops to the bench and is replaced by Hickey who starts at right-back. In the midfield, Dasilva is preferred ahead of Janelt. Going with three attackers instead of two strikers, Mbeumo goes to the right wing, meaning that Toney will lead the attack through the middle. Taking a player out of the midfield, Wissa comes in for Roerslev and is positioned on the left wing.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Joe Whitworth, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Chris Richards, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta.
BRENTFORD SUBS: Matthew Cox, Kevin Schade, Zanka, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mads Roerslev.
BRENTFORD (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.
Crystal Palace are in desperate need of a win to end a torrid run of results at the start of 2023. Without a victory since the turn of the year, the Eagles have collected just three points in six games and have lost three of their last four on the road. Patrick Vieira will be looking for more from his team in the attack. Missing talisman Wilfried Zaha in the previous two games, Palace had just four shots on target, with both of their goals coming from a set piece.
Ivan Toney's 74th-minute equaliser helped Brentford secure a point against Arsenal last time out. Unbeaten in their previous 10 Premier League games, winning five and drawing five, three points today and a draw between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham will see Thomas Frank's men move into the top six. Impressive at home, Brentford have won three successive games at the Gtech Community Stadium.
