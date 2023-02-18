Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Manchester City in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.
SUBS: Orei Mangala, Gustavo Scarpa, Wayne Hennessey, Sam Surridge, Emmanuel Dennis, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo.
Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Keylor Navas; Serge Aurier, Felipe, Joe Worrall, Renan Lodi; Danilo, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey; Roman Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Confirmed line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Colback, Jonjo Shelvey, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson. Subs: Mangala, Williams, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Gustavo Scarpa, Ayew, Wood.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Ake, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.
Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)
Man City picked up a vital win against Arsenal during the week to give them a huge boost in the title race. A win today will take them back to the top of the Premier League on goal difference and Pep Guardiola’s team have only lost twice since the World Cup break. Erling Haaland also scored for the first time in four games on Wednesday as the striker hopes to add to his 26 league goals.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Team news
Manchester City made one change for their visit to Nottingham Forest. Phil Foden came in for Riyad Mahrez in the only alteration from the side that started Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Arsenal.
Forest lost their appeal to the Premier League to add Steve Cook to their 25-man squad following a spate of defensive injuries, which leaves Joe Worrall and Felipe as their only fit central defenders. Felipe and Jonjo Shelvey made their full and home debuts.
Nottingham Forest face a tough test today as they look to try and edge further away from the relegation zone. They lost some momentum in their last game as a 2-0 defeat against Fulham ended their five-match unbeaten streak in the league. Steve Cooper’s side could move up to 12th place with a win but they will need to find more form in front of goal, scoring just 17 times so far this season.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
