Brighton players before kick-off (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was absent for his side’s clash with Brighton due to a “minor injury”. The Serbia striker, who has hit 11 of the Cottagers’ 34 Premier League goals this term, was replaced by Harry Wilson.

Evan Ferguson returned to lead Albion’s attack as sixth hosted seventh at the Amex Stadium. The Republic of Ireland striker, who has scored three goals in his last five top-flight outings, replaced Deniz Undav in the only change made by Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: