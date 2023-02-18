Jump to content

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 February 2023 14:44
<p>Brighton players before kick-off</p>

Brighton players before kick-off

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was absent for his side’s clash with Brighton due to a “minor injury”. The Serbia striker, who has hit 11 of the Cottagers’ 34 Premier League goals this term, was replaced by Harry Wilson.

Evan Ferguson returned to lead Albion’s attack as sixth hosted seventh at the Amex Stadium. The Republic of Ireland striker, who has scored three goals in his last five top-flight outings, replaced Deniz Undav in the only change made by Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Layvin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabioyo, Shane Duffy, Manor Solomon, Cedric Soares, Daniel James, Sasa Lukic, Carlos Vinicius.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Yasin Ayari, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

Fulham are level on points with Brighton, trailing by means of goal difference. They’ve responded from a two-game losing streak by holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw before beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Craven Cottage last time out.

Sixth face seventh on the south coast in this game, with surprise packages Brighton and Fulham hoping to keep pace with Newcastle in fifth. The Seagulls have two games in hand on Newcastle four points above them, and are unbeaten so far in 2023, drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace last time out.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Brighton and Hove Albion face Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

