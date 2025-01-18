Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as leaders look to bounce back
Arne Slot’s side will be hoping to return to winning ways after a draw against Nottingham Forest
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool will be hoping to get back on track and continue their Premier League title charge as they visit Brentford.
Arne Slot’s side required instant impact from substitute Diogo Jota to salvage a point against high-flying Nottingham Forest, allowing Arsenal to close the gap to four points at the top of the table. While they do still have a game in hand on their rivals, a further stumble could leave Liverpool vulnerable with the title race sure to twist and turn for the remainder of the season.
Their Saturday afternoon business is a trip south to London to meet a Brentford team enjoying a typically solid campaign so far. There was late drama for Thomas Frank’s men on Tuesday night as they pinched a draw in stoppage time against Manchester City, but it was another performance to instil belief as they look to climb into the top half as the back half of the season begins.
Follow all of the latest from the Gtech Community Stadium in our live blog below:
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit: ‘I’m more than happy not to be there’
Jurgen Klopp has said he hopes Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk stay at Anfield as he declared he has no regrets about leaving Liverpool while his former club flourish under Arne Slot.
Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are all out of contract this summer and could leave on free transfers but Klopp, at his unveiling at Red Bull’s head of global soccer, said there was no chance they would join his stable of clubs, including RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no regrets over Liverpool exit: ‘I’m more than happy’
Klopp also expressed his hope that Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at his former club
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE
A very good afternoon one and all and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Liverpool. Can Arne Slot’s side return to winning ways after the draw with Nottingham Forest? Or will Brentford produce another strong performance having secured a dramatic point against Manchester City in their midweek meeting?
Kick off is at 3pm GMT.