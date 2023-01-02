Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will look to make it five straight wins in the Premier League when they open their 2023 account, but the Reds face a tough task against Brentford.

The Bees have impressed this term and are hard to beat on home soil in particular, losing just once there all season and sitting in the top half across the turn of the year.

They may be without key striker Ivan Toney for this game through injury though, and on a longer term basis when the FA return their verdict on betting charges against the attacker.

Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Leicester last time out but were not impressive on home soil and will seek an improved showing this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Brentford host Liverpool on Monday 2 January 2023 at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Brentford are likely to be without Ivan Toney after he left their last match on a stretcher. Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer and Shandon Baptiste were all already out too. Backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains a doubt, as does squad midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Liverpool are still missing the long-term injury trio of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur. Jurgen Klopp will hope to have Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones or James Milner back rather sooner, while Fabinho should be available after he missed the last game for the birth of his child. Andy Robertson went off injured in that match and Harvey Elliott took a knock too, so both are doubts.

Predicted lineups

BRE - Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Nunez

Odds

Brentford 5/1

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 4/7

Prediction

Ivan Toney’s potential absence could prove costly to the Bees’ chances of a victory but they could certainly out-strength the Reds in the middle and claim a positive result. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool.