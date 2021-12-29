Manchester City can make it 10 Premier League wins in a row tonight if they claim three points at Brentford.

The Premier League leaders have been in imperious form and extended their winning run thanks to a 6-3 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day.

Pep Guardiola was without Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones due to fitness concerns, while Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could return to the starting line-up.

Brentford's list of absentees was extended after Christian Norgaard was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton last time out.

Here’s all you need to know before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Brentford have a number of injury concerns, with Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Dasilva all either doubtful or ruled out. Christian Norgaard is also out due to suspension.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing for the Boxing Day win over Leicester but could return here. Guardiola is certain to make changes, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish potentially in line for a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 15/1

Draw: 7/1

Man City: 1/7

Prediction

Back City’s strength in depth to come to the fore, and Foden and Grealish to make positive contributions on their returns, in a comfortable away win. Brentford 0-3 Manchester CIty