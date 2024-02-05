✕ Close Toney an exceptional player - Guardiola

Brentford host Manchester City in tonight’s Premier League clash as the Bees look to distance themselves away from the relegation zone. Thomas Frank’s men lost 3-2 to Tottenham last time out, in what was their sixth league defeat in seven games, leaving them just three points above the drop zone and at risk of being drawn into a relegation battle.

In contrast, Manchester City could jump up to second in the table if they successfully collect all three points this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand on league leaders Liverpool and would move up to first should they win both. Arsenal’s victory over Jurgen Klopp’s team on Sunday effectively made it a three-horse race for the title with City now in the driving seat.

City are currently on an eight game winning run across all competitions and have not been beaten in the league since a 1-0 loss away at Aston Villa in early December. Guardiola has a full squad to select from with Erling Haaland recovered from a foot injury and Manuel Akanji overcoming his recent knee issue.

