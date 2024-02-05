Brentford vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s team can move within two points of league leaders Liverpool if they defeat Thomas Frank’s Bees
Brentford host Manchester City in tonight’s Premier League clash as the Bees look to distance themselves away from the relegation zone. Thomas Frank’s men lost 3-2 to Tottenham last time out, in what was their sixth league defeat in seven games, leaving them just three points above the drop zone and at risk of being drawn into a relegation battle.
In contrast, Manchester City could jump up to second in the table if they successfully collect all three points this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand on league leaders Liverpool and would move up to first should they win both. Arsenal’s victory over Jurgen Klopp’s team on Sunday effectively made it a three-horse race for the title with City now in the driving seat.
City are currently on an eight game winning run across all competitions and have not been beaten in the league since a 1-0 loss away at Aston Villa in early December. Guardiola has a full squad to select from with Erling Haaland recovered from a foot injury and Manuel Akanji overcoming his recent knee issue.
Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Brentford vs Manchester City
Brentford were one of just four teams to beat Manchester City in the Premier League last season, and the only team to do the double over them.
The Bees are aiming to be the first team to beat City three times in a row since Liverpool in 2015 and 2016.
Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland speculation amid links with Real Madrid
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has challenged Real Madrid to make an offer for Erling Haaland if they really want him.
There were reports in Spain last week that Haaland dislikes life in Manchester so much that he wants to leave the club.
Perhaps inevitably, it was suggested Real Madrid were monitoring the prolific Norway striker’s situation.
The suspicion at City is that this could have been an attempt by Madrid-leaning media to unsettle the 23-year-old and edge him towards the Bernabeu Stadium.
Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland speculation amid links with Real Madrid
Reports in Spain last week claimed Haaland dislikes life in Manchester.
‘The team is focused’ says Ederson
Ederson also spoke about the Premier League title race and believes that three possible teams, Liverpool, Arsenal and City themselves, can win the title.
“The team is focused, all of the players have their feet on the ground,” he explained. “They’re giving their all every day, preparing in the best way to be ready for the next match. I think that the most important thing is mentality, humility of the group.
“Training well every day, putting the effort in, dedicating yourself, and of course respecting the manager’s decisions.
“I think that we have a great dressing room, with young players who like to work hard, to dedicate themselves to the maximum. When it’s time to joke we joke, when it’s time to work we work hard.
“I think that the title race is between Liverpool, City and Arsenal, I think they are the three favourites to win the Premier League.”
Ederson excited at De Bruyne’s return
Manchester City’s Ederson says he is thrilled that Kevin De Bruyne has returned to the team following a prolonged spell on the sidelines and he is confident the Belgian will be a key figure in City’s fight for a fourth consecutive Premier League title.
“It’s just like chess – you have to protect the king [De Bruyne]! Now we have our ‘king’ back, one of the best assisters in Premier League history, third in the list now,” said Ederson.
“We’re so happy to have him back and playing good football, especially after such a long time out. He’s a player that our team missed a lot because he has such ability – he finds passes that very few players can find.
“He gets assists, scores goals, plays good football, he keeps the ball, so I’m very happy that he’s back and that he has returned to his high level.
“I hope that he can help us a lot for the rest of the season, not only him, but the whole group.”
Thomas Frank on January transfer window
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said that he is satisfied with the Bees’ business in January especially as the club managed to keep hold of Ivan Toney.
“I was pretty sure, and I said from the beginning, that I thought Ivan will stay with us, so I was not worried about that,” said the Brentford boss, “But in general, it’s nice to know what you’re working with.
“At the end of the day, we decide if players can leave or not. Of course, money talks. And we also know that we are a selling club.
“It’s part of our strategy that we bring young, talented players in. We develop them, make them better, they come on a journey with us and improve.
“Hopefully they do some fantastic stuff in the league, maybe one day win something, and then after some years, if they are good enough, they can progress to the next level.”
Pep Guardiola sure John Stones is over worst injury woes
Pep Guardiola hopes John Stones can now start to put a run of games together after what has been a frustrating season to date.
The England centre-back, who shone in a hybrid defence-midfield role in Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign last season, has made only 11 appearances this term.
He missed 12 games at the start of the season with a hip problem and then picked up a muscular injury in November that sidelined him for another month.
His return from that setback then proved shortlived as he hurt his ankle at former club Everton in December, not featuring again until last Wednesday’s Premier League victory over Burnley.
He’s really good – Pep Guardiola sure John Stones is over worst injury woes
The England centre-back has made only 11 appearances this term.
Brentford vs Manchester City prediction
Brentford are in terrible form despite the return of Ivan Toney who has scored in both Premier League matches he’s played since his gambling ban ended. The Bees have lost six of their last seven league games and now take on the current champions who have not been beaten since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in December.
City are boosted by the returns of Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland and with Liverpool dropping points against Arsenal yesterday they will want to take their chance to close the gap on the league leaders.
Brentford 1-3 Manchester City.
Brentford vs Manchester City early team news
Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry remain absent for Brentford, with Sergio Reguilon’s availability therefore useful after the Spanish full-back missed the midweek defeat to Tottenham, his parent club.
Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo are also sidelined, while Yoanne Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos remain on international duty.
Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad from which to choose, with Manchester City boosted by the recent returns of Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian striker may make his first start after overcoming his foot issue having returned from the bench against Burnley.
Predicted line-ups
Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Haaland.
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City
Brentford vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 5 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to start at 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.
Brentford vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 5 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to start at 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.
Brentford vs Manchester City
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Brentford host Manchester City.
The Bees are hoping to distance themselves away from the relegation zone but have a difficult job on their hands if they want to take points away from City this evening. Thomas Frank’s men are currently three points ahead of Everton, who sit 18th, and any possible points from tonight’s encounter will be a bonus.
For their part, Manchester City are hunting down Liverpool who sit top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s men have two games in hand, including tonight’s fixture, and will close the gap on the Reds to two points if they triumph this evening.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
