Brentford vs Manchester City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Champions unlikely to waste chance It was a good weekend for Manchester City. A draw at the Emirates Stadium would not have been a bad result for the Premier League holders, but an Arsenal win was the ideal outcome. As a result, City can climb to the summit of the standings if they win their two games in hand, the first of which takes place in west London on Monday. Guardiola’s men were by no means perfect in the first half of the campaign, but they have got the eye of the tiger back.

Starting with their participation at the Club World Cup, City have won eight games on the bounce in all competitions. Clean sheets continue to elude them in the Premier League, however. Remarkably, they have kept just one in their last 11 top-flight outings - and that was against last-placed Sheffield United. Brentford have Ivan Toney available again and Neal Maupay has scored four goals in his last four matches. The hosts can find the back of the net here, but avoiding defeat is a tall order. Brentford vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score - 13/8 Betfred

Stats suggest first goal to come midway through first half Another reason Manchester City will be feeling optimistic about the title race is that they now have Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne available again. Those two players make such a difference to Guardiola’s side, who will carry an even greater attacking threat once both men are in the same starting XI. That has not happened in a Premier League game since the opening weekend of the campaign, when De Bruyne was forced to withdraw through injury after only 23 minutes.

Brentford’s first objective will be to contain City, which is easier said than done. While they may have some success early on, there is a high chance that the champions will break through in the first half. The opening goal may well come in the middle period of the first half: the average minute of City’s first strike in 2023/24 is the 24th, while Brentford’s is the 30th. Brentford vs Manchester City Tip 2: First goal between 21-30 minutes - 19/4 SpreadEx

Fully fit De Bruyne makes a huge difference De Bruyne is still finding his groove after a few months on the treatment table, but it will not be long before the Belgium international is back to his brilliant best. That is bad news for Liverpool and Arsenal, not to mention every opponent that has to face City in the coming weeks. De Bruyne made a huge impact off the bench in the 3-2 victory over Newcastle United last month, before making his first start since August against Burnley last time out.

De Bruyne notched an assist in the 3-1 defeat of Vincent Kompany’s men, setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal of the game. It was his 103rd assist in the Premier League - only Ryan Giggs and Cesc Fabregas have more. It is a small sample size, but the former Chelsea man is averaging an assist every 50 minutes in all competitions this term. That bodes ill for Brentford. After looking at , we're backing De Bruyne to notch at least one assist with at odds of 2/1. Brentford vs Manchester City Tip 3: Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists - 2/1 BoyleSports

