Manchester United travel to Brentford on Saturday for the resumption of the Premier League at the Easter weekend following the international break.

The Bees have lost seven of their past nine league meetings with Manchester United, but they did come out 4-0 winners in the same fixture last season. However, United will be looking to start on the front foot, after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup in their last game before the break.

United have their work cut out this season to try and secure a place in next season’s Champions League, they go into the weekend in sixth place, nine points behind Aston Villa, who currently occupy fourth spot.

But Erik ten Hag’s side have not been as prolific as they would have liked on the road, especially in London, and have won just one of their last eight league away matches against teams in the capital, also losing four of their last five.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash.

When is it?

Brentford vs Manchester United will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday 30 March and the match will kick off at the slightly controversial and rearranged time of 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can also steam the game live via the Sky GO app.

Team news

Amad Diallo will not be available for Manchester United after he reacted to a late winner against Liverpool by taking off his shirt, and was subsequently shown a second yellow card.

Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are still injured. While Harry Maguire sustained a problem during England’s defeat to Brazil, and Lisandro Martinez is nearing a return following two months on the sidelines with knee problems.

Altay Bayindir, Casemiro and Jonny Evans all missed the most recent fixture through injury and it remains to be seen whether the trio will have recovered in time over the break.

Brentford will also be without Sergio Reguilon after he was shown a red card during their defeat to Burnley and has to sit out for one game. Rico Henry, Ben Mee, and Josh Dasilva have all been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.

Predicted line ups

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collings, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Maupay, Toney, Wissa

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Prediction

Manchester United will just beat the struggling Bees, although it will be made difficult for them. Brentford 1-2 Manchester United