Manchester United could be boosted by the availability of a host of key players for their trip to Brentford.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missed the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa while serving suspensions, but are now back available, and could be joined in Ralf Rangnick’s squad by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

The forwards trained ahead of the clash at the Brentford Community Stadium, which will be the first competitive encounter between the two sides in 47 years.

Thomas Frank will hope to have Josh Dasilva available soon for the first time in almost a year after the midielder came through a behind-closed-doors fixture this week.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday 19 January at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage set to begin at 7:30pm - subscribers can stream the game on the move on mobile devices.

Team news

Brentford will hope to have Josh Dasilva back available imminently after the midfielder made his return from a serious hip injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week, but this fixture may come too soon. Frank Onyeka is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Matthias Jorgensen has been troubled by a thigh issue and could also be absent. Goalkeeper David Raya is a long-term absentee.

Ralf Rangnick could be boosted by the availability of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo - the pair have returned to training after injury and join Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, who were suspended for the draw against Aston Villa, as candidates to come in to the Manchester United side. Paul Pogba is back in training but not yet fit; Anthony Martial may not be considered after Rangnick suggested the French forward had refused to play at Villa Park. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ill but may be back in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo.

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Brentford win: 37/10

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United win: 87/100

Prediction

Manchester United are stuck in a rut, and Brentford will hope to capitalise on a strong home atmosphere under the lights to bring their own poor spell to an end. Yet given the talent that remains in the squad, Ralf Rangnick’s side are surely due a performance of real note. Brentford 1-3 Manchester United