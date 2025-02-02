Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Spurs look to end winless run
Ange Postecoglou’s team have lost their last three league games and sit 16th in the table
Brentford fc host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon with the aim of moving into the top half of the table.
The Bees hope to build on a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace when they welcome the struggling Spurs and Thomas Frank’s side know three points would lift them above Brighton into 10th. Bryan Mbeumo is in a rich vein of form with four goals and an assist from his last five league outings and could cause serious issues for Tottenham’s makeshift defence.
Ange Postecoglou is under increased pressure to turn around Tottenham’s league form with Spurs on a three-game losing streak. They are down to 16th in the table and are juggling an ever-growing list of injuries which doesn’t help matters. Radu Dragusin is the latest defender to pick up a knock though Tottenham were given a boost by the return of Micky van de Ven for their Europa League win over Elfsborg during the week.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
What TV channel is it on?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway from 1pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Brentford vs Tottenham?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 February.
Brentford vs Tottenham
Tottenham will be out to end their winless Premier League run as they travel across London to face Brentford.
Spurs have lost four top-flight games in a row, with just one win in their last 11 league fixtures, to plummet down the table.
But Ange Postecoglou’s side claimed a morale-boosting win over Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.
Goals from Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore to secure qualification for the last-16 were a timely boost.
Brentford sit above Spurs in the table and should pose a tough test, with Thomas Frank’s side boasting a strong home record.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Brentford host Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The Bees hope to back up a win versus Crystal Palace last time out with another strong performance against an underperforming Spurs side.
Ange Postecoglou’s men have lost their last three matches in the league and pressure continues to mount on the manager whose Tottenham team sit 16th in the table.
Defeat today would mean that relegation is a real possibility though Spurs’ seven-point cushion will be hard to cut down.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates from the match so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 2pm.
