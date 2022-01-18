✕ Close Tuchel demands clarity over EPL COVID protocols

Follow live updates as Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, a result which left the Blues 13 points behind the Premier League leaders in the table and the Chelsea manager conceding that their title hopes are out of their hands.

In any case, Chelsea are without a win in three in the Premier League, a run which started with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in late December, with Danny Welbeck’s late header rescuing a point for Graham Potter’s side. Although Chelsea have won three matches in cup competitions since the New Year, it leaves them still looking for their first Premier League win of 2022.

Brighton, meanwhile, have been given a lift following recent wins over Brentford and Everton and Potter’s side sit ninth in the table and on a run of four games unbeaten. Brighton’s form this season has left Potter linked with the vacant position at Everton following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, but the Englishman has insisted he is happy at what he called “one of the best-run football clubs in the Premier League”. Tonight’s fixture is the last Premier League match standing after Watford’s trip to Burnley was postponed. Follow live updates from Brighton vs Chelsea below: