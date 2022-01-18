Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow latest updates from tonight’s match as Chelsea look for their first Premier League win of 2022
Follow live updates as Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, a result which left the Blues 13 points behind the Premier League leaders in the table and the Chelsea manager conceding that their title hopes are out of their hands.
In any case, Chelsea are without a win in three in the Premier League, a run which started with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in late December, with Danny Welbeck’s late header rescuing a point for Graham Potter’s side. Although Chelsea have won three matches in cup competitions since the New Year, it leaves them still looking for their first Premier League win of 2022.
Brighton, meanwhile, have been given a lift following recent wins over Brentford and Everton and Potter’s side sit ninth in the table and on a run of four games unbeaten. Brighton’s form this season has left Potter linked with the vacant position at Everton following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, but the Englishman has insisted he is happy at what he called “one of the best-run football clubs in the Premier League”. Tonight’s fixture is the last Premier League match standing after Watford’s trip to Burnley was postponed. Follow live updates from Brighton vs Chelsea below:
Brighton vs Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel explains decision to bench Mason Mount against Man City
It was a little surprising when Thomas Tuchel named Chelsea’s starting XI for their crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester City to see Mason Mount’s name on the bench.
Mount has been in good touch scoring seven goals and making six assists in the league campaign so far and would have wanted to play in such a big game - one that had potentially decisive ramifications for Chelsea’s title race.
Tuchel revealed that the decision to start Mount on the bench was a tactical one and it did not go down well with the midfielder. Tuchel said:
It will be interesting to see if Mount starts against Brighton tonight. The team news is out in around 20 minutes time.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Tariq Lamptey targeting full return for Brighton against former club Chelsea
Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Tariq Lamptey will be fit to face former club Chelsea after suffering an injury setback ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Seagulls defender Lamptey was a surprise omission from Albion’s starting XI for Friday evening’s clash with the Eagles due to a slight groin issue.
The England Under-21 international managed a lively second-half cameo as a late Joachim Andersen own goal prevented Palace snatching victory courtesy of Conor Gallagher’s seventh strike of the season.
Tariq Lamptey targeting full return for Brighton against former club Chelsea
The 21-year-old only returned to Premier League action in October following a 10-month absence.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Injuries and absentees
Tariq Lamptey may start for Brighton after coming on as a substitute at the weekend following a groin issue but Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana will miss out.
Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also missing from the Brighton squad.
For Chelsea, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Ben Chilwell continue their recoveries from respective injuries while Andreas Christensen misses out with Covid-19.
Brighton vs Chelsea
Follow live updates as Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, a result which left the Blues 13 points behind the Premier League leaders in the table and the Chelsea manager conceding that their title hopes are out of their hands.
In any case, Chelsea are without a win in three in the Premier League, a run which started with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in late December, with Danny Welbeck’s late header rescuing a point for Graham Potter’s side. Although Chelsea have won three matches in cup competitions since the New Year, it leaves them still looking for their first Premier League win of 2022.
Brighton, meanwhile, have been given a lift following recent wins over Brentford and Everton and Potter’s side sit ninth in the table and on a run of four games unbeaten. Brighton’s form this season has left Potter linked with the vacant position at Everton following the sacking of Rafael Benitez, but the Englishman has insisted he is happy at what he called “one of the best-run football clubs in the Premier League”. Tonight’s fixture is the last Premier League match standing after Watford’s trip to Burnley was postponed.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies