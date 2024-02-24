The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton on Saturday with both teams keen to find consistency sooner rather than later - though for very different reasons, with the Seagulls chasing Europe and the Toffees simply trying to avoid relegation.

A points deduction hasn’t helped there and Sean Dyche’s side may yet face another before the campaign is out, but they come into this game outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below