Brighton vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from American Express Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton on Saturday with both teams keen to find consistency sooner rather than later - though for very different reasons, with the Seagulls chasing Europe and the Toffees simply trying to avoid relegation.
A points deduction hasn’t helped there and Sean Dyche’s side may yet face another before the campaign is out, but they come into this game outside the bottom three on goal difference.
EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt.
EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
BRIGHTON SUBS: Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck; Evan Ferguson.
Everton were in formidable form earlier this season and collected six wins in eight matches between the end of October and the middle of December to put themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone. However, since a 2-0 triumph away to Burnley, the Toffes are winless in eight top-flight outings (drawing four and losing four). Sean Dyche's men drew 1-1 with Palace in their last Premier League match, with Amadou Onana's goal six minutes from the end cancelling out Jordan Ayew's opener. The point lifted Everton above the drop zone and into 17th position, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool beating Luton Town 4-1 two days later to keep the Hatters in the bottom three on goal difference. It is a tough time for Everton, who are still waiting to hear the verdict on their appeal against their 10-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules.
Brighton struggled for goals in the Premier League at the start of 2024 and went three successive games without hitting the back of the net - registering back-to-back goalless draws before being thumped 4-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. However, the Seagulls have since netted 10 times in their previous three outings, thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 and Sheffield United 5-0 either side of a 2-1 loss to Tottenham. The emphatic triumph over the Blades in their previous outing lifted Roberto De Zerbi's men above Newcastle United and into seventh place in the league, with the hosts in a strong position to qualify for European football for the second consecutive season. Brighton are unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures at the Amex in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against AEK Athens in the Europa League in September.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Everton at the Amex Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
