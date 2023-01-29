Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool travel to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round, hoping to avoid a repeat of their shambolic 3-0 Premier League defeat to the Seagulls earlier this month.

The FA Cup holders required a replay to defeat Wolves in the previous round, with the 1-0 win at Molineux the only win Jurgen Klopp’s side have managed this calendar year.

Brighton are above Liverpool in the Premier League table and Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be motivated to go on a cup run following their defeat to Charlton in the League Cup fifth round.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup last season but Klopp named a much-changed team for the matches against Wolves and could do so again as the Reds focus on improving their Premier League form.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round tie:

When is Brighton vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 1:30pm GMT on Sunday, 29 January.

Is it on TV?

Brighton vs Liverpool will be shown live on ITV 1, as well as online on the ITV X platform, coverage starts at 12:45pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Brighton could go strong, but might be disrupted by reports that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been told to stay away from the club for the time being ahead of next week’s deadline. Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Facundo Buonanotte and Levi Colwill are unavailable due to injury.

Liverpool remain without several first-team players including Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota. The likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Caoimhin Kelleher could start once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Odds

Brighton: 6/4

Draw: 5/2

Liverpool: 7/5

Prediction

Brighton 2-0 Liverpool. The Seagulls are flying and the Reds are in a slump, we’ll go with the form side despite the Moises Caicedo distraction.