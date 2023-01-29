Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton host Liverpool in the FA Cup in what is an all-Premier League clash.

Brighton come into the match above Liverpool in the table and thrashed Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-0 earlier this month.

Klopp called the defeat his “lowest point” as Liverpool manager and he will be out for revenge against Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

Liverpool, who remain the FA Cup holders, required a replay to avoid being knocked out by Wolves in the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round tie:

When is Brighton vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 1:30pm GMT on Sunday, 29 January.

Is it on TV?

Brighton vs Liverpool will be shown live on ITV 1, as well as online on the ITV X platform, coverage starts at 12:45pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Brighton could go strong, but might be disrupted by reports that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been told to stay away from the club for the time being ahead of next week’s deadline. Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Facundo Buonanotte and Levi Colwill are unavailable due to injury.

Liverpool remain without several first-team players including Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota. The likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Caoimhin Kelleher could start once more.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Odds

Brighton: 6/4

Draw: 5/2

Liverpool: 7/5

Prediction

Brighton 2-0 Liverpool. The Seagulls are flying and the Reds are in a slump, we’ll go with the form side despite the Moises Caicedo distraction.