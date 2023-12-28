Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton return to Premier League action after a Christmas break as Roberto De Zerbi’s side host Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Coast club secured a point against rivals Crystal Palace last Thursday, and could climb as high as seventh with a home victory.

Spurs rode their luck at times in their last outing against Everton, but a 2-1 win secured a valuable three points to ensure they spent Christmas in the top four.

There was more misfortune in that game for Ange Postecoglou, though, with another key figure set for a spell on the sidelines.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 28 December at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be absent for a while due to an ankle issue — he joins Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati and Pervis Estupinan and others in a sizeable contingent at the club who are currently out of action. Danny Welbeck could contend to start up front.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of this fixture that Cristian Romero could miss as many as five weeks with the injury that forced his withdrawal against Everton, leaving the Australian manager without both of his first-choice centre-halves. Destiny Udogie is back available after serving his suspension; Yves Bissouma is not.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Adingra, Gross, Buonanotte; Ferguson.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

Brighton win 31/20

Draw 11/4

Tottenham win 31/20

Get the latest betting site offers here.

Prediction

A score draw. Brighton 2-2 Tottenham