Brighton & Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts still in the fight for European football as they play their penultimate match of the season (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Crystal Palace’s FA Cup triumph means that the team who finish eighth in the league could qualify for the Europa Conference League, depending on where Chelsea finish in the league and whether the Blues win the Conference League this month.

So that leaves plenty to play for for both Brentford and the Seagulls especially, with the Bees having started the weekend in eighth, level on points with Brighton.

And a loss for Thomas Frank’s side on Sunday means that Brighton can go three points ahead of their rivals if they win tonight.

Perhaps thankfully for Fabian Hurzeler’s side, they face a Liverpool team who have been on holiday in recent weeks since wrapping up the league title at the end of April, with the Seagulls priced at 8/5 to grab a win on football betting sites, versus 29/20 for Liverpool and 11/4 for a draw.

Brighton vs Liverpool betting tips: Reds to edge close contest

Arne Slot has previously conceded that it may be difficult to motivate his players for the final two matches of the season considering the title was wrapped up a while ago, but the squad’s attitude to the match against Arsenal shows that quality will tell in most Premier League games.

Though the Reds lost 3-1 against Chelsea, the 2-2 draw to the Gunners reminded neutrals that Slot’s side are more than capable of turning the switch whenever they want to.

And this weekend they face a Brighton side who are in a period of mixed results, with the Seagulls having won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five.

Hurzeler’s side have conceded nine goals over those matches, while the Reds have conceded seven across theirs, so while we’re backing Liverpool to win, a wager on that and both teams to score could offer value at 14/5 with various betting sites.

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction: Mo Salah to return to goalscoring ways

With the Premier League title now wrapped up, it’s safe to say Mo Salah has been Liverpool’s key player this season, with 18 assists and 28 goals putting him head and shoulders above the competition in 2024/25.

However, the Egyptian’s output has fallen over the last few matches, with just one goal in seven games and only one assist in that time too.

While it mattered little to the club’s title charge, it will likely matter a lot to the Egyptian himself, who’ll be desperate to reach the 30-goal mark – or perhaps even more to equal the Premier League assist record of 20.

Salah scored against the Seagulls this season in the league, and overall has five goals in his last six matches against them.

And we’re backing the winger to register at least a goal or assist, with betting apps pricing that at 8/15.

