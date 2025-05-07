Ruben Amorim makes bold statement on Bruno Fernandes future after transfer speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has vowed that Bruno Fernandes will not leave Manchester United by saying he is desperate to keep one of the best players in the world.

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in the United captain and Amorim said he can understand why other clubs are casting admiring glances at the 30-year-old.

Fernandes has scored 19 goals and got 18 assists this season and is the joint top scorer in the Europa League, prompting talk of a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

But Amorim is adamant his fellow Portuguese, who has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, is crucial to United.

“I think it is easy to understand [his importance], not just because of the numbers but the way he plays, the importance that he has during his five years here,” he said.

“He is a top player, we need top players. He is a leader, he’s the captain, so he’s really important. It’s normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like [Alejandro] Garnacho, like others.

“But we want to keep the best players, and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn’t change. We want Bruno here.”

Amorim had been adamant in March that he wanted to keep Fernandes when Real Madrid were reportedly interested in him while the United captain admitted that he had an offer to leave Old Trafford last summer, when he held talks with the club to learn about their plans for the future.

Fernandes could lead United to the Europa League this season with Amorim’s side taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

United will be without the injured Matthijs de Ligt, who was hurt in Sunday’s defeat to Brentford, while youngsters Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer are not fit to feature.

Athletic have suffered injury blows of their own with both Nico and Inaki Williams ruled out, along with top scorer Oihan Sancet, while defender Dani Vivian is banned after his first-leg red card.