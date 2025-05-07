Ruben Amorim makes bold statement on Bruno Fernandes future after transfer speculation
The Manchester United captain has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal
Ruben Amorim has vowed that Bruno Fernandes will not leave Manchester United by saying he is desperate to keep one of the best players in the world.
Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in the United captain and Amorim said he can understand why other clubs are casting admiring glances at the 30-year-old.
Fernandes has scored 19 goals and got 18 assists this season and is the joint top scorer in the Europa League, prompting talk of a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.
But Amorim is adamant his fellow Portuguese, who has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, is crucial to United.
“I think it is easy to understand [his importance], not just because of the numbers but the way he plays, the importance that he has during his five years here,” he said.
“He is a top player, we need top players. He is a leader, he’s the captain, so he’s really important. It’s normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like [Alejandro] Garnacho, like others.
“But we want to keep the best players, and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn’t change. We want Bruno here.”
Amorim had been adamant in March that he wanted to keep Fernandes when Real Madrid were reportedly interested in him while the United captain admitted that he had an offer to leave Old Trafford last summer, when he held talks with the club to learn about their plans for the future.
Fernandes could lead United to the Europa League this season with Amorim’s side taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.
United will be without the injured Matthijs de Ligt, who was hurt in Sunday’s defeat to Brentford, while youngsters Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer are not fit to feature.
Athletic have suffered injury blows of their own with both Nico and Inaki Williams ruled out, along with top scorer Oihan Sancet, while defender Dani Vivian is banned after his first-leg red card.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments