Liverpool resume their Premier League title charge with a Boxing Day trip to Burnley, with the Clarets at the other end of the table and fighting against relegation.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with leaders Arsenal on Saturday night after Mohamed Salah’s fine finish cancelled out Gabriel’s early opener, but the Reds missed the chance to take all three points when Trent Alexander-Arnold crashed a late shot against the crossbar.

As for Vincent Kompany, he’s seen question marks over him and his team following just two wins from their first 17 games - but a win over Fulham offered real cause for optimism. However, safety is still some distance off, heading into the second half of the season.

While the expectation will likely be on Liverpool emerging triumphant, their away form has been less than stellar so far, with four wins from nine hinting that Burnley could well make matters difficult for them on the day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the Boxing Day fixtures latest odds and tips.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool?

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on 26 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, with subscribers able to view the game across all devices and smart TVs with the Prime Video app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are facing a left-back injury crisis after Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone against Arsenal, and with Andy Robertson not back for another month. It means Joe Gomez is set to fill-in at left-back after the festive period, with Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Alliser still out.

Predicted lineups

BUR - Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Tresor, Brownhill, Berge, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Prediction

A tough encounter for the title-challenging Reds but they have the attacking options to emerge victorious. Burnley 1-2 Liverpool.