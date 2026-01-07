Is Burnley vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know as the visitors start life after Ruben Amorim’s exit
Manchester United start life after Ruben Amorim with a midweek Premier League trip to take on Burnley.
The Old Trafford club parted ways with Amorim on Monday morning after an apparent falling out between the Portuguese manager and the hierarchy, with former midfielder Darren Fletcher placed in interim charge.
The visitors sit sixth in the league table and just three points behind Liverpool in fourth, though could equally slip back down the table should their inconsistent form continue.
In more desperate needs of points, though, are Scott Parker’s hosts, with Burnley already some distance from safety and without a win in their last 11 Premier League games.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Burnley vs Manchester United?
Burnley vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 7 January at Turf Moor.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 6pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
Team news
Burnley hope to have Maxime Esteve back available after the defender missed the defeat to Brighton. Scott Parker remains without a chunk of his first-choice side, though.
Manchester United could be bolstered by the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount to the matchday squad. The system utilised by interim manager Darren Fletcher may be of interest, too, after Ruben Amorim’s recent move away from the wing-back system he had favoured.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley XI: Dubravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Humpreys, Pires; Luis, Ugochukwu; Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen.
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko
