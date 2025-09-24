Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place tonight.

Premier League leaders Liverpool required another late goal to defeat Southampton and move onto the next round, although they lost Hugo Ekitike to a “stupid” and “needless” red card for removing his shirt in celebration.

Chelsea had to come from behind to beat Lincoln while Brighton scored six in their win over Barnsley. After stunning Manchester United on penalties, Grimsby Town continued their run by knocking out Sheffield Wednesday last week, while Cardiff, Wycombe and Wrexham remain in the draw, too.

The remaining third-round fixtures will take place this evening, ahead of the fourth-round draw, with the likes of League One Port Vale hosting the might of Arsenal and defending champions Newcastle United also facing third-tier opposition in Bradford City.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

The draw will take place tonight, Wednesday 24 September 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.

It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.

How to watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

Grimsby Town Brentford Crystal Palace Swansea City Brighton Cardiff Fulham Chelsea Wycombe Wanderers Wolves Wrexham Liverpool Huddersfield or Man City Tottenham or Doncaster Newcastle or Bradford City Port Vale or Arsenal

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round be played?

The fourth-round fixtures are set to take place during the week commencing Monday 27 October with most matches kicking off on the evening of Tuesday 28 October or Wednesday 29 October.

When will the rest of the Carabao Cup be played?

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of Carabao Cup action.

Round Four: w/c 27 October 2025

Quarter-finals: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026